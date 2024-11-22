The No. 10 Georgia football team will take on UMass on Saturday, Nov. 23 in a Week 13 College Football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds, as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia is coming off a 31-17 win over Tennessee this past week. UMass fired its coach after a loss to Liberty.

Georgia football-UMass game time for Week 13 game

The Georgia football-UMass game is set for a 12:45 p.m. ET kickoff

Georgia football-UMass TV channel for Week 13 game

The Georgia football-UMass game will air on the SEC Network. Dave Neal and Max Starks will be calling the game.

How to stream Georgia football-UMass game for Week 13

You can watch the Georgia football-Tennessee Tech game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-UMass odds for Week 13 game

The Georgia football team is a 42.5-point favorite over UMass. The over/under is 55.5.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about the Week 13 game

Opening statement...

“Yeah, we jumped into UMass yesterday and got started on these guys. We’ve got our players in, and we’ll be moving forward with them. Heard the unfortunate news about Don Brown just recently. I know Shane [Montgomery] from the past and recruited together on the road. I’ve been around Shane before. He’s a tremendous coach, and we look forward to preparing for this game.”

On if less work for youngsters previously makes it more important to jump on an outmatched opponent this week...

“Yeah, you don’t ever count on that. What you count on is you want to play well, right? You want to kill turnovers. You want to get turnovers. Sometimes these games get shrunk on you, because sometimes teams get the ball out quick or they run the ball more to shrink the game, and that can be frustrating because you might go in with three possessions or something in a half, and that’s tough. You want to get snaps. But we’re not counting on anything. We want to go play well, and to do that, we’ve got to practice well, and we did today.”

On Nitro’s response after playing more Saturday and how a taste of game action can motivate players...

“Yeah, I mean, Nitro’s responded well. He’s worked hard. He had a good practice today. I think he gained some confidence from that because he went against a really good defense and he did some nice things. But, I mean, he goes against a good defense every day in practice, and there’s times that he’s been frustrated. I mean, he would tell you openly that he wants to play. He wants to help. All freshmen want to play.

This has been a weird year for us because we have not had a lot of breaks in action to get those guys playing experience. I mean, I could go through Jaden Reddell and Colton, Ellis, Demello, Ondre. There’s just so many guys. The O-linemen, the other backs who are starting to get a taste. So, I mean, I probably met with that group, I don’t know, three or four times this year as a group, and just said, ‘Stay the course. You’re going to get an opportunity.’ Because so many of them come in with high expectations and they want to play, and Nitro’s one of those guys.

Ellis and Demello are so close. They’ve practiced so hard and so well and done so good. And you’re used to having these games where you can go, ‘Oh, man’ -- I think Shuman said we averaged 100 snaps for our twos and threes over the last couple years. We’re not even close to that right now. We just haven’t been able to. And they’re getting better, and I’m excited about all of them. And I’m excited about Nitro.”

Georgia football injury report against UMass