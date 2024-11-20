ATHENS — Georgia football has moved up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13, as the Bulldogs are now No. 10 team in the rankings.

The move comes after the Bulldogs beat Tennessee, which fell from No. 7 to No. 11. Like Georgia a week ago, Tennessee would not qualify for an at-large spot.

While Georgia is the No. 10 ranked team, the Bulldogs would be the No. 11 seed in the rankings. The Bulldogs are ahead of the top-ranked Big 12 team and ACC team.

The four highest-ranked conference champions are Oregon, Texas, Miami and No. BYU. Those would be the top four seeds if the College Football Playoff were to start today.

The at-large teams would be: Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia. Ohio State hosts Indiana this weekend.

Following the win over Tennessee, head coach Kirby Smart voiced his frustrations with the College Football Playoff committee and their rankings.

“I think they value wins and losses,” Smart said on Tuesday night. “And so they place people based on a column, a column of wins and a column of losses, not on the eye test of going to watch them play and see them and see who they played. I just don’t think they, I think they base it on wins and losses. I don’t think they say, well, this is better than that. They just say this record’s better than that. That’s the most simple way to do it. It’s not necessarily the 12 best. So we’ll see what happens.”

Georgia has wrapped up its SEC schedule, with the Bulldogs going 6-2 in league play. It is still to be determined if Georgia will play in the SEC championship game. The two participants in the Dec. 7 game will not be finalized until Nov. 30, when Texas travels to Texas A&M.

This week, Georgia takes on UMass. The game is scheduled for a 12:45 p.m. ET start on the SEC Network.

The College Football Playoff rankings will update again next Tuesday and the Tuesday after that. The final rankings and seeds will be announced on Dec. 8, the day after the SEC championship game.

Below, you can see the full College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 13.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13

Oregon Ohio State Texas Penn State Indiana Notre Dame Alabama Miami Ole Miss Georgia Tennessee Boise State SMU BYU Texas A&M Colorado Clemson South Carolina Army Tulane Arizona State Iowa State Missouri UNLV Illinois

College Football Playoff seeds for Week 13