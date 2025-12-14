Georgia’s Beau Gardner is doing his best work when no one takes notice of his long-snapping performances, but on Saturday he received the right kind of attention.

Gardner won the Patrick Mannelly Award, which goes to the best long-snapper in the FBS collegiate football ranks.

The SEC coaches voted Gardner as one of only two first-team selections from the Bulldogs, who won their second-consecutive SEC championship last weekend, beating Alabama 28-7.

Garder, a UCLA graduate transfer, snapped on 65 of UGA’s 66 field goal/PAT attempts this season, along with all of the Bulldogs’ 48 punts.

Georgia punter Brett Thorson won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter, while kicker Peyton Woodring made 15 of 16 field goal attempts — including all three he attempts from beyond 50 yards — and went 50 for 50 on PAT attempts.

Coach Kirby Smart has emphasized special teams throughout his tenure, and the individual awards and on-field results reflect that.

Georgia (12-1) will next play at 8 p.m. on Jan 1 in the CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl in New Orleans against the winner of the Dec. 20 CFP first-round game between Tulane and Ole Miss.