By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
3 hours ago
Two Georgia football players arrested on shoplifting charges
Georgia football players Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker were arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor, on Friday, according to the Athens Clarke County jail …
Connor Riley
7 hours ago
Georgia ‘understood the assignment,’ peaking entering College Football …
ATHENS — Georgia football needs to “reset” for what amounts to a new season, according to former UGA and NFL star Benjamin Watson.
Mike Griffith
12 hours ago
Georgia football looks to make better usage of layoff as it preps for Ole …
ATHENS – Kirby Smart knows the brief history of how teams with byes have performed in the College Football Playoff.
Connor Riley
15 hours ago
What stands out about Georgia football 2026 schedule
ATHENS — Georgia ran through its 2025 schedule, beating every team it saw on the way to a 12-1 mark. The Bulldogs avenged their lone loss against Alabama, beating the Crimson …
Connor Riley
December 12, 2025
Full 2026 Georgia football schedule announced as Bulldogs visit Alabama, …
The 2026 Georgia football schedule has been announced by the SEC.
Connor Riley
