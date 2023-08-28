clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

The Georgia Bulldogs will open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against UT-Martin. Below you can find live updates, an injury report and what Kirby Smart and Georgia players had to say about the Week 1 game.

Georgia enters the season as the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs are a massive favorite over FCS foe UT-Martin.

Georgia football-UT Martin live updates for Week 1 game:

11:30 a.m. ET, Aug 28: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will meet with the media, along with tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran and defensive back Tykee Smith

11: 00 a.m. ET, Aug 28: Georgia opens its 2023 season at home on Saturday against UT-Martin. The Bulldogs are riding a 17-game winning streak and have won the last two national championships.

This team, as all are, will be different. Gone are long-time contributors such as Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington, Jalen Carter and Chris Smith. The game against UT-Martin will be Geogria’s first chance to look at some of the replacements for those talented players.

All eyes will be on quarterback Carson Beck, as he was named Georgia’s starting quarterback. He’s in his fourth year in the Georgia program but he will be making his first collegiate start on Saturday.

“I think each and every one of us has our own pressures and pressures to fulfill,” Beck said. “The only thing I can do is try to be myself every day and try to win each and every single day. We’ve got practice today, and I’m going to focus on the reps of each individual play and see what I can do the best. We’ll move on to the next day and the next day from here on out.”

Beck won’t be the only new starter for Georgia and we should gain some clarity at some of the ongoing position battles. Earnest Greene and Austin Blaske are battling to be the starting left tackle, while Julian Humphrey, Nyland Green and Daylen Everette are competing to start opposite Kamari Lassiter. Georgia will also be breaking in a new kicker, as Jared Zirkel and Peyton Woodring aim to replace Jack Podlesny.

We should also get a better understanding of Georgia’s injury situation. The Bulldogs know they’ll be without running back Branson Robinson for the entire season, as he suffered a ruptured patella tendon. Running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are also dealing with injuries, while defensive starters Kamari Lassiter and Smael Mondon are dealing with foot injuries.

Saturday’s game will also see Mike Bobo takeover for Todd Monken as the team’s offensive coordinator. Bobo held the role from 2007 through 2014 and served as an analyst last season.

Georgia football-UT Martin: Injury report for Week 1

  • Branson Robinson -- patella tendon, out for the season
  • Lawson Luckie -- ankle, out
  • Earnest Greene -- ankle, probable
  • Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins -- foot, probable
  • Ladd McConkey -- back, probable
  • Smael Mondon -- foot, questionable
  • Kendall Milton -- hamstring, questionable
  • Daijun Edwards -- MCL sprain, questionable
  • Kamari Lassiter -- foot, questionable
  • Jackson Meeks -- foot, questionable
  • De’Nylon Morrissette -- groin, questionable
  • Raylen Wilson -- knee, doubtful
  • Joenel Aguero -- hamstring, doubtful
  • Chris Peal -- turf toe, doubtful
  • David Daniel-Sisavanh -- undisclosed

Georgia football-UT Martin game time for Week 1

The Georgia football-UT Martin game will start at 6 p.m. ET

Georgia football-UT Martin TV Channel for Week 1

The Georgia football-UT Martin game will air on ESPN+. You will need a subscription to watch the game.

ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football-UT Martin: Live updates, injury report, what coaches and …
The Georgia Bulldogs will open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against UT-Martin. Below you can find live updates, an injury report and what Kirby Smart and Georgia …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart: ‘Carson Beck could have been our quarterback that entire time’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t typically spend much if any time looking back, but the Georgia head coach felt compelled to when discussing Carson Beck with ESPN.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Cover 4 on Georgia football: The DawgNation staff predictions for the …
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition kicks off a series of posts where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart singles out 3 Georgia players who had great fall camps
ATHENS — Having once been one himself at Georgia, Kirby Smart loves an underdog story as much or more than anyone else in college football.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
How Brock Bowers brings out the best in Georgia football: ‘I call him …
ATHENS — When someone is able to beat Brock Bowers at something, they won’t hesitate to offer it up. Even if they’re quick to undermine their own success by praising Bowers …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart: ‘Carson Beck could have been our quarterback that entire …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart singles out 3 Georgia players who had great fall camps

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

How Brock Bowers brings out the best in Georgia football: ‘I call him …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Cover 4 on Georgia football: The DawgNation staff predictions for the …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

College GameDay just gave Georgia football plenty of motivation with …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.