This team, as all are, will be different. Gone are long-time contributors such as Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington, Jalen Carter and Chris Smith. The game against UT-Martin will be Geogria’s first chance to look at some of the replacements for those talented players.

All eyes will be on quarterback Carson Beck, as he was named Georgia’s starting quarterback. He’s in his fourth year in the Georgia program but he will be making his first collegiate start on Saturday.

“I think each and every one of us has our own pressures and pressures to fulfill,” Beck said. “The only thing I can do is try to be myself every day and try to win each and every single day. We’ve got practice today, and I’m going to focus on the reps of each individual play and see what I can do the best. We’ll move on to the next day and the next day from here on out.”

Beck won’t be the only new starter for Georgia and we should gain some clarity at some of the ongoing position battles. Earnest Greene and Austin Blaske are battling to be the starting left tackle, while Julian Humphrey, Nyland Green and Daylen Everette are competing to start opposite Kamari Lassiter. Georgia will also be breaking in a new kicker, as Jared Zirkel and Peyton Woodring aim to replace Jack Podlesny.

We should also get a better understanding of Georgia’s injury situation. The Bulldogs know they’ll be without running back Branson Robinson for the entire season, as he suffered a ruptured patella tendon. Running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are also dealing with injuries, while defensive starters Kamari Lassiter and Smael Mondon are dealing with foot injuries.