ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will be the team’s starting quarterback when the Bulldogs open the 2023 season against UT-Martin.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart made the announcement on Saturday following Georgia’s second scrimmage.

“He’s done the best job. We communicated that earlier in the week. The other guys have done a tremendous job in terms of competing,” Smart said.

Beck reportedly got all of the first team reps during the scrimmage, ahead of Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. In 2022, Beck completed 26 of his 35 pass attempts for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns. He did not throw an interception.