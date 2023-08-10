ATHENS — Mike Bobo was once again talking about the direction of the Georgia offense. But Hutson Mason isn’t handing the ball off to Nick Chubb, as was the case the last time Bobo was calling plays for this offense in 2014.
In the time since Bobo left and bounced from Colorado State head coach to Auburn and South Carolina offensive coordinator, Kirby Smart has built Georgia into the top program in college football.
And while the offensive coordinator for Smart has changed, with Bobo taking over for Todd Monken, Bobo made it clear the offense plans to be as potent as it ever was.
“As a play caller, it’s about players and not plays. That’s your number one job as a play caller,” Bobo said. “If a guy’s got a unique ability to make plays and plays that turn into explosives, we’ve got to do a good job as a staff of finding plays and designing plays.”