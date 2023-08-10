Georgia averaged 41.1 points per game last season. That will be the mark by which Bobo is judged in 2023, as points are always a premium for Smart and Georgia.

Bobo, also the team’s quarterbacks coach, will have a significant role in picking Georgia’s starting quarterback. He works with Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton at practice, advising, praising and critiquing them as they try and replace Stetson Bennett.

“I’ve been pleased with all the quarterbacks,” Bobo said. “We’ve been focusing on the process and each install and what we can control in that moment. Those guys have done a great job. There have been ups and downs but they’ve been focused. They come into every meeting ready to go, prepared before the meeting.”

Saturday’s scrimmage will go a long way in helping determine who will be Georgia’s next quarterback. Bobo and Smart will be eager to see how the quarterbacks look on third down and in the red zone. The scrimmage is the closest Georgia gets to playing a real game and while the quarterbacks can’t get hit, it will be a helpful simulation of what live action will look like.

Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton are competing to replace Stetson Bennett. He’s not the only key piece that will be different on Georgia’s offense in 2023. Georgia has to replace Darnell Washington and Kenny McIntosh as well, foundational pieces to what Georgia did in 2022 under Monken.