By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football stock report: Bulldogs step back in 37-20 win at …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart challenges his team to get better each week, but that didn’t happen for the Bulldogs at Vanderbilt.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football continues historic run at No. 1 in AP Top 25
Georgia extended its SEC-record streak of holding the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll to 18 weeks on Sunday, which also represents the longest of the college football …
Mike Griffith
Banged-up Georgia football team tops Coaches Poll heading into bye week
Given the choice between a healthy diagnosis for All-American Brock Bowers and the top ranking, Georgia football would choose the former.
Mike Griffith
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to Brock Bowers’ injury and more
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join …
Brandon Adams
Brock Bowers: If TightRope surgery needed, could miss rest of regular …

Mike Griffith
Final grades following Georgia football win over Vanderbilt

Connor Riley
Georgia football continues historic run at No. 1 in AP Top 25

Mike Griffith
Georgia-Vanderbilt injury updates include Ladd McConkey, Kendall …

Mike Griffith
Monroe Freeling: How the true freshman stepped in to stabilize OL …

Jeff Sentell
