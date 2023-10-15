Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 37-20 win at Vanderbilt.

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to Brock Bowers’ injury and more

DawgNation held its collective breath on Saturday as Georgia tight end Brock Bowers sustained an ankle injury while helping lead UGA to a 37-20 win at Vanderbilt.

Early indications are that Bowers’ injury might be of the less-severe variety, but it was at least serious enough that he left the game -- and eventually the sideline -- and then wasn’t seen again.

We’ll discuss all of what was known at the time on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show -- recorded live on the field at Vanderbilt yesterday afternoon.

We’ll also address the heroes from the Bulldogs’ win -- including Tykee Smith, who hauled in an interception; Daijun Edwards, who amassed more than 100 yards rushing and Dominic Lovett, who hauled in nine receptions.

DawgNation viewers also weighed in on another game in which the Bulldogs fell short of expectations as Vanderbilt was able to keep the final margin closer than the experts’ projections.

However, there was also plenty of positive reflection on the fact that the Dawgs remain undefeated and get a week off to rest as they prepare to beat the lousy, stinkin’ Gators two Saturdays from now.

