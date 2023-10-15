Given the choice between a healthy diagnosis for All-American Brock Bowers and the top ranking, Georgia football would choose the former.

For now, the Bulldogs will have to settle for the latter, as the Coaches’ voted Coach Kirby Smart’s team No. 1 in the country for yet another week. The Bulldogs won their 34th consecutive regular season game, the longest in the FBS ranks, while extending their overall win streak to a school record 24 games.

Big Ten bully Michigan came in at No. 2 in the Coaches’ Poll, followed by Ohio State, Florida State and Washington.

Georgia moved to 7-0 this season with a 37-20 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday, piling up 542 yards in the Music City while drumming the Commodores for a season-high 281 yards on the ground.

Bowers’ ankle injury, however, was the biggest news of the game and — depending on its severity — potentially the biggest news in college football.

Smart said X-rays were negative, but seeing Bowers pounding the turf and being helped from the field suggested it was more than a light sprain.

Bowers is a known tough guy who has played through shoulder injuries in past seasons and a painful groin pull earlier this season.

Georgia will surely rest Bowers and other key stars, such as 2022 leading receiver Ladd McConkey (back) and preseason All-SEC pick Kendall Milton (knee).

More information will be gleaned on starting offensive lineman Xavier Truss (ankle), while the status of starting offensive tackle Amarius Mims (ankle) will be check on.

Mims suffered his ankle injury the third week of the season against South Carolina and underwent tightrope surgery.

Truss, who moved from offensive guard to right tackle in replacing Mims, left the Vanderbilt game in the second quarter with a sprained ankle.

Georgia has a bye next week before returning to action at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 in Florida against Coach Billy Napier’s Gators.

The SEC has two teams ranked in the Top 10, four in the Top 15 and six in the Top 20 this week

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings for Week 8

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Penn State

7. Oklahoma

8. Texas

9. Alabama

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Ole Miss

13. Oregon State

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. USC

17. Duke

18. Notre Dame

19. LSU

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Air Force

23. Iowa

24. Tulane

25. UCLA