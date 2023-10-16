ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart challenges his team to get better each week, but that didn’t happen for the Bulldogs at Vanderbilt.

Georgia beat the Commodores by a 37-20 count, but not before Vanderbilt became the third SEC opponent (in four games) to lead the Bulldogs by a touchdown or more.

Georgia ultimately overwhelmed the Commodores, gaining 552 yards to Vanderbilt’s 219 and converting 11 of 16 third downs to Vandy’s 2 of 9.

Smart pointed to UGA’s inefficiency in the Red Zone, his team settling for field goals on three of its six drives into Commodores’ territory.

Stock soaring

Peyton Woodring booted a career-long 44-yard field goal, into the wind, and was a perfect 3-for-3 putting 3-point kicks through the uprights.

Daijun Edwards rushed for a career-high 147 yards and broke off a season-high 62-yard run to set himself up to score the game-clinching touchdown.

Dominic Lovett led the receivers with nine catches for 72 yards and scored his first touchdown in a UGA uniform since transferring over from Missouri.

Stock up

Ladd McConkey played 39 snaps and has a season-high four catches for 58 yards, including a team-high 31-yard reception.

Tykee Smith recorded his team-high fourth interception of the year, setting up a Georgia touchdown just before half.

Sedrick Van Pran made an alert play by scooping up a muffed snap and carrying for 6 yards on third-and-1 at the UGA 38 to sustain a TD drive.

Monroe Freeling came in off the bench to play 47 snaps after Xavier Truss left the game with an ankle injury, drawing strong compliments from his head coach.

Kendall Milton only played 13 offensive snaps, but he made the most of it with 5 carries for 53 yards and a TD before taking a helmet to the knee and aggravating the MCL injury that sidelined him earlier this season.

Stock even

Carson Beck continues to throw the ball well, but the UGA QB made a fundamental mistake holding the ball low in the pocket, leading to a strip sack, and attempted two dangerous passes that were tipped, including one that was intercepted and led to a Vandy touchdown.

Brett Thorson was once against the loneliest starter on the team, as Georgia did not punt the entire game against Vanderbilt.

Mekhi Mews is an electric return man who appears to be trying a bit too hard, muffing another punt which he would fortunately recover in the Vanderbilt game.