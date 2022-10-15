Georgia football-Vanderbilt instant observations as Bulldogs crush Commodores

When you have a 6-foot-7 athlete who can effortlessly bring down one-handed catches, regardless of whether he’s covered or not.

ATHENS — For a school with such as sterling academic reputation as Vanderbilt, the Commodores couldn’t formulate a plan to stop Darnell Washington.

For all the gripes about Bennett in recent weeks, the Georgia quarterback left critics with very little to grumble about on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia defense out-athletes Vanderbilt

Georgia’s defense didn’t do anything spectacular on Saturday. It had such an overwhelming talent advantage it didn’t need to.

The Bulldogs held Vanderbilt to just 150 total yards of offense, the best mark for the Georgia defense against an FBS foe this season.

Vanderbilt did get deep into Georgia’s side of the field twice on Saturday, yet came up empty both times. Tykee Smith forced a fumble that was recovered by Chris Smith to end the first promising Vanderbilt drive of the afternoon.

The Commodores then missed a 44-yard field goal attempt just before halftime.

Any sort of offensive momentum died with the missed kick, as Vanderbilt went three-and-out on all three of its third-quarter possessions. Vanderbilt didn’t record its first second-half first down until the fifth drive of the second half. The Bulldogs meanwhile once again didn’t punt in the final 30 minutes.