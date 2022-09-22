Amazing weather on tap for UGA fans attending Saturday’s game

Georgia fans might not be too excited about the opponent for Saturday’s home game. Kent State arrives with little fanfare and as a 46-point underdog. However, whatever energy might be lacking with the game could be more than made up for with excitement about the weather.

Georgia football fans can get the latest game day forecast from CBS 46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey each with with DawgNation. Rain or shine, Ella has the weather scoop about what awaits Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as they pursue another national championship. You can also catch Ella each Friday as part of the RS Andrews Cool Down on DawgNation Daily and before every game, she’s a part of the Kroger Kickoff as well chatting with host Brandon Adams about the weather and her beloved Dawgs. This week’s forecast includes the promise of some spectacular fall weather as UGA prepares to host Kent State.

According to CBS 46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey, there’s some fabulous fall weather in store for fans who’ll be Between the Hedges Saturday. Break out your favorite pumpkin-spiced beverage and check out the video linked at the top of the page to find out more -- including some temperatures expected in the 60s prior to kickoff.

The positive forecast is a welcome continuation for the Bulldogs this season who’ve been on a bit of a lucky streak when it comes to the weather. UGA fans have spent most of the last three weeks dodging rain drops. Rain was expected prior to kickoff in the season opener against Oregon, but never really came. There were some scattered showers prior to the home opener against Samford two weeks ago, yet the day was far from a washout and much better than earlier predictions had indicated.

The news about this Saturday will be welcome information to Bulldogs fans excited about a day of tailgating -- albeit with an early start given the noon kickoff.

You can also check out Ella each morning on CBS 46 on Wake Up Atlanta for your morning forecast and a fun, fresh take on what’s making news around town.