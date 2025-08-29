We’re knocking on the door of the 2025 season. For those who have been reading this week, this is the latest edition of the DawgNation Huddle. It is an annual fall Georgia football content series on DawgNation.com.

There are just two more sleeps left until we’re all back in Sanford Stadium.

Despite all the game week coverage this week, the DawgNation crew was able to all get on the same page to share a few Georgia football predictions for the 2025 season.

We began by discussing everyone’s thoughts on the record for Offensive MVP for the 2025 slate. Our most recent effort examined several strong picks for the Defensive MVP for the Dawgs this fall.

Our final season preview entry focuses on the future. That would be taking a look at the freshmen on this year’s roster.

This week’s final DawgNation Huddle topic is:

Who will be the breakout freshman on this year’s Georgia football team?

Brandon Adams: Juan Gaston Jr.

Former Westlake OT Juan Gaston Jr. was an Under Armour All-American at the end of his senior year. He also picked up a 5-star rating from at least one national service. He's already expected to make a contribution as a true freshman this year. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: Offensive line improvement is arguably Georgia’s most significant need. Gaston seems ready to help provide the upgrade.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 prospects like Tyler Atkinson, Lincoln Keyes, Brady Marchese and Kaiden Prothro.

Mike Griffith: Ellijah Griffin

Georgia freshman DL Elijah Griffin was undisputably ranked as the No. 1 DL prospect in the country for the Class of 2025. The big man from Savannah will certainly help the Dawgs on the defensive line this fall. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: There are several impact freshmen, but the thought here is that this talented lineman has the size and skills to be a difference-maker on a very talented defense.

Kaylee Mansell: Bo Walker

Former 3-star RB Bo Walker has been turning heads in Athens since he arrived. He's expected to be in the playing rotation early this season. He's a winner. He was on three state championship teams at two different programs in high school. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: Considering how ‘deep’ this running back room is supposed to be, it’s amazing that we have heard so much chatter about Bo Walker in the offseason at all. Clearly, there’s more uncertainty within this group than we assumed and where there’s uncertainty, there’s opportunity. After seeing what Nate Frazier did as a freshman, it would not surprise me to see Walker follow a similar path.

Connor Riley: Juan Gaston Jr.

4-star Westlake High School OT prospect Juan Gaston Jr. poses during his official visit to UGA on the first weekend in June. The 6-foot-7-plus Gaston is one of the top targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle for the Bulldogs. (Instagram) (Instagram /Dawgnation)

Why: The last time Georgia had a true freshman start the opening game of the season on the offensive line was Andrew Thomas in 2017. Gaston seems poised to join Thomas as he has surged in the battle at right guard. Gaston was a late riser in the recruiting process and his performance in fall camp validates the 5-star hype he received.

Jeff Sentell: Ellis Robinson IV

041324 Athens: Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV watches from the bench between defensive series at the G-Day game on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution (Curtis Compton /AJC Freelancer)

Why: Robinson is a redshirt freshman, but he’s still a freshman. There remains consistent buzz all fall camp for the former No. 1 cornerback in the country for the 2024. He was the rare high school corner who could cover preseason All-American sophomore WR Jeremiah Smith at 7-on-7 events. It feels like his time as an impact player at UGA is inevitable. (Bonus pick: Despite obvious choices in Gaston and Griffin, my true freshman choice would be WR Talyn Taylor.)

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Do you have an opinion on this one? DawgNation welcomes you to join our huddle in the comments section below ...

DAWGNATION HUDDLE THIS WEEK: