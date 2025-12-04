clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers from 2026 recruiting class
Winner: Todd Hartley
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report provides update on Drew Bobo, Talyn Taylor …
ATHENS — We have a somewhat better idea about where Georgia stands on the injury front heading into Saturday’s SEC championship game.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football recruiting class 2026 commitments, signees, targets, live …
The early signing period for the 2026 cycle begins on Wednesday, Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 5. Below, you can find information on the Georgia football recruiting 2026 …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kaiden Prothro: What you need to know about Georgia football 4-star tight …
ATHENS —&nbsp;The tight end position is a critical piece of the Georgia offense. And the room will continue to be stacked thanks to the addition of 4-star tight end Kaiden …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Jordan Smith: What you need to know about Georgia football 4-star safety …
Georgia has had a lot of success with recruits out of the Houston County program. Jake Fromm and Trey Hill were both important players during their tenures in Athens.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment