ATHENS — Georgia has the deepest stable of running backs it has had in some time, to the point that if it were a stock, those close to the program would be buying.

Kirby Smart has not said much about the backs, individually, likely chuckling to himself knowing that by the midseason mark public perception will change.

It’s not “RBU,” but offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has something to work with.

“They’ve worked really hard, they’re going to continue to work,” Smart said, easing his way into the running back discussion at his season-opening game press conference on Monday.

“They all have different traits, size, speed, protection, catch the ball out of the backfield. I mean, you’re looking for a complete back that can do them all. We’ve got a good group that’s really been competitive, and I look forward to seeing all those guys go out and play.”

Smart, of course, was not going to get into all the hype; it’s his job to make the players better and work on their flaws — not gas them up.

Sophomore tailback Nate Frazier seems the most likely to become the “complete back,” and is expected to start on Saturday when Georgia plays host to Marshall at 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium.

But as Smart and UGA defensive tackle Jordan Hall noted, the Bulldogs have weapons of all shapes and sizes in the offensive backfield.

“They’re all explosive,” said Hall, himself a success story after overcoming stress fractures in both legs last season. “But Nate … he’s like lightning in the bottle, you know what I’m saying?”

There’s more.

“Chauncey (Bowens) is one of those one-cut, might give you a move (backs), but he’s like more explosive,” Hall said of the 225-pounder, validating reports that came out of Georgia’s first fall scrimmage. And Dwight (Phillips), the nut as you call him, he’s lighting fast.”

Indeed, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Phillips has been referred to as “Peanut” by more than one UGA player and coach.

“You get him in space, you’re not going to catch him 10 times out of 10,” Hall said, speaking with the sort of admiration for teammates that demonstrates just how close this 2025 Georgia team has become.

Hall wasn’t about to leave out Georgia’s bruising running backs, Rod Robinson and Illinois transfer Josh McRay.

“Rod and Josh are just big, physical imposing running backs,” Hall said. “So it’s a lot of different flavors of things you can get from all of our running backs, but obviously they are all great players.”

Hall, a team captain in the making, checked himself having realized he forgot the player who represents the icing on the cake in the running backs room.

“And I forgot about the third specialist, Cash Jones,” Hall said. “He’s down here running, too. I feel like one thing Cash (deserves) credit for is his pass protection — he’s great at pass protection.”

That might surprise some, considering Jones’ somewhat slight frame at 5-11, 195, but the former walk-on from Texas’ has deceptive power along with undeniably fierce edge.

“He’s kind of strong for his size,” Hall noted. “So it’s like a little bit of everything we do.”

Freshman Bo Walker is another weapon who flashed this spring and has a high upside with his blend of power and speed.

Indeed, Smart reminded everyone that Georgia has team goals for each game, and there’s a prevailing thought that the Bulldogs could more than double last season’s average rushing output (124.4 yards per game) in this opening contest with Marshall.

UGA fans will certainly be checking their programs when players of varying sizes wearing different numbers shuffle in and out of the game on Saturday, each ready to make a statement carrying the ball or blocking that will earn them more carries as the season progresses.

There’s still only one ball, and this season, there’s more capable backs than there has been in some time.