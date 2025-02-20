ATHENS — Chris Hatcher helped give Kirby Smart his start in coaching when the former hired the latter to work at Valdosta State in 2000.

Now Smart is paying it forward, as Ty Hatcher, Chris’s son, has been hired as an offensive quality control assistant at Georgia. John Brice of FootballScoop was the first to report the news.

The younger Hatcher has already worked at Alabama, Texas A&M and Oklahoma most recently. Hatcher worked as a graduate assistant with the Sooners, focusing on the quarterback position.

Other analysts on Georgia’s offensive staff include Montgomery VanGorder and Brandon Streeter.

Georgia’s quarterbacks coach is Mike Bobo, who doubles as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Smart worked with the elder Hatcher in 2000 and 2001, when Smart was the defensive backs coach and eventually the defensive coordinator. Following his time with Hatcher, Smart became a graduate assistant at Florida State.

While at Valdosta State, Smart also worked with Will Muschamp, who serves as an analyst on Georgia’s current staff. Chris Hatcher is currently the head coach at Samford. Georgia faced Samford during the 2022 season, with Georgia winning 33-0.

Georgia has made a number of moves when it comes to the support staff this offseason, bringing Bryson Allen-Williams from USC and promoting Andrew Thacker as the team’s nickel/star coach. The Bulldogs have not made any on-field coaching changes so far this offseason.

The Bulldogs are set to open spring practice in early March. Georgia opens the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30.