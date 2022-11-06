Kirby Smart: Georgia dominant in 27-13 win over Tennessee, ‘physical toughness won out’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia football coaching staff echoed one another throughout the week, at each turn, in each practice.

It was going to be the only way to stop a Tennessee offense that no other team had managed to slow down, much less beat entering into Saturday’s action.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs flipped that script, scoring a 27-13 win over the Vols by holding Josh Heupel’s team out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter, after the game had been decided.

RELATED: Kirby Smart addresses Robert Beal injury, others fell ill

“They bought into this plan, every coach, all five coaches on defense, went over the exact plan every day,” said Smart, now 15-7 against Top 10 teams with a 5-0 home mark in such games.

“This is what we’re doing, this is how we’re doing it,” he said. “We’re going to keep it simple, we’re gonna line up fast, we’re gonna strike blockers, we’re gonna keep the ball in front of us, we’re not going to let them get explosives, we’re going to affect the quarterback and we’re going to buy into it.”

The Georgia defense left no doubt, sacking Hendon Hooker six times, harassing the Heisman Trophy candidate into a 23-of-33 passing performance that netted 195 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.