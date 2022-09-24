Kirby Smart says ‘our team needed this’ after contested 39-22 win over Kent State

Dawgnation Logo
Kent State
22
Final
39
(1) Georgia
  • Bowling Green
    14
    Final
    Mississippi State
    45
    Middle Tennessee
    (13) Miami (FL)
  • Missouri
    14
    OT
    00:00
    Auburn
    17
    TCU
    42
    4th QTR
    1:17
    SMU
    27
    (5) Clemson
    38
    4th QTR
    00:00
    (19) Wake Forest
    38
    Fordham
    21
    2nd QTR
    00:31
    Ohio
    24
  • UCLA
    21
    Halftime
    Colorado
    10
    UMass
    0
    Halftime
    Temple
    7
    North Texas
    0
    1st QTR
    14:19
    Memphis
    0
    James Madison
    0
    1st QTR
    15:00
    Appalachian State
    0
  • Florida International
    0
    1st QTR
    15:00
    Western Kentucky
    0
    Indiana
    0
    1st QTR
    15:00
    Cincinnati
    0
    (18) Florida
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (15) Tennessee
    Minnesota
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (11) Michigan State
  • Notre Dame
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @7:30 ET
    North Carolina
    Texas Southern
    Sat, 9/24 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UTSA
    (21) Texas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Texas Tech
    Toledo
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    San Diego State
  • (25) Oregon
    Sat, 9/24 on FOX @8:00 ET
    Washington State
    Sacramento State
    Sat, 9/24 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Colorado State
    Georgia Tech
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    UCF
    Tulsa
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (20) Ole Miss
  • Arizona
    Sat, 9/24 on Pac-12 Network @9:30 ET
    California
    Ball State
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Old Dominion
    Navy
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
  • Rice
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Houston
    Akron
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
    UNLV
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Utah State
  • Northern Illinois
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (9) Kentucky
    (10) Arkansas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (24) Texas A&M
    Louisiana Tech
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    South Alabama
    Marshall
    Sat, 9/24 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Troy
  • Iowa
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Houston Christian
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (3) Ohio State
    Charlotte
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
  • Miami (OH)
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Northwestern
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (2) Alabama
    UConn
    Sat, 9/24 on RSN @11:30 ET
    (16) North Carolina State
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Purdue
  • New Mexico
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    LSU
    Louisiana
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Kansas State
    Sun, 9/25 on FOX @12:00 AM ET
    (6) Oklahoma
    Boston College
    Sun, 9/25 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Florida State
  • Hawai'i
    Sun, 9/25 on FloSports @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico State
    (7) USC
    Sun, 9/25 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Wyoming
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN2 @2:15 AM ET
    (12) BYU
    Stanford
    Sun, 9/25 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
  • (14) Utah
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Western Michigan
    Sun, 9/25 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    Utah State
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (12) BYU
    Coastal Carolina
    41
    Final
    Georgia State
    24
  • West Virginia
    33
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    10
    Chattanooga
    0
    Final
    Illinois
    31
    Virginia
    20
    Final
    Syracuse
    22
    Nevada
    20
    Final
    Air Force
    48
  • Boise State
    10
    Final
    UTEP
    27
    Duke
    27
    Final
    Kansas
    35
    (17) Baylor
    31
    Final
    Iowa State
    24
    Maryland
    27
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    34
  • Rhode Island
    24
    Final
    (23) Pittsburgh
    45
    Buffalo
    50
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    31
    South Florida
    3
    Final
    Louisville
    41
    Central Michigan
    14
    Final
    (22) Penn State
    33
  • Bowling Green
    14
    Final
    Mississippi State
    45
    Middle Tennessee
    (13) Miami (FL)
  • Missouri
    14
    OT
    00:00
    Auburn
    17
    TCU
    42
    4th QTR
    1:17
    SMU
    27
    (5) Clemson
    38
    4th QTR
    00:00
    (19) Wake Forest
    38
    Fordham
    21
    2nd QTR
    00:31
    Ohio
    24

Kirby Smart says ‘our team needed this’ after contested 39-22 win over Kent State

Georgia football-Kent State-instant observations
092422 Athens: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett stretches for the goalline past Kent State defender Khalib Johns for a touchdown to take a 26-13 lead during the second quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com
@mikegriffith32
Posted

It was a mild version of “upset alert” for Georgia football Saturday afternoon, which didn’t seem to bother Kirby Smart too much based on his immediate televised comments.

“It was what we needed, a hard-fought football game,” Smart told the ESPN-Plus cable audience. “I thought their kids fought hard and ours did, too.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (4-0) overcame three turnovers for a 39-22 win over Kent State (1-3) at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

“They are executing well, (but) we can’t turn it over,” Smart said. “That’s the Achilles heel in any game.”

The Bulldogs didn’t turn the ball over in their first three games, blowout wins over Oregon (49-3), Samford (33-0) and South Carolina (48-7).

Georgia out-gained Kent State 529-281, with quarterback Stetson Bennett 27-of-36 passing for 272 yards with an interception, and he scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run.

“From a Georgia perspective, they have struggled,” UGA College Football Hall of Famer Matt Stinchcomb said. “There will be quite a few coaching opportunities coming out of this game.”

Georgia didn’t salt the game away until Kendall Milton scored on a fourth-down, 1-yard plunge with 5:30 left, capping a physical 12-play 75-yard drive.

“We came out in the second half and responded really well,” said Smart, whose team expanded its 26-13 halftime lead to 29-13 on a 31-yard Jack Podlesny field goal.

The Golden Flashes failed to get within single digits in the second half.

“Our team needed this,” Smart repeated. “We had a better week of practice than we did game.”

UGA News

NextGeorgia football-Kent State instant observations as Bulldogs play …
Leave a Comment