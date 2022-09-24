Kirby Smart says ‘our team needed this’ after contested 39-22 win over Kent State

“It was what we needed, a hard-fought football game,” Smart told the ESPN-Plus cable audience. “I thought their kids fought hard and ours did, too.”

It was a mild version of “upset alert” for Georgia football Saturday afternoon, which didn’t seem to bother Kirby Smart too much based on his immediate televised comments.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (4-0) overcame three turnovers for a 39-22 win over Kent State (1-3) at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

“They are executing well, (but) we can’t turn it over,” Smart said. “That’s the Achilles heel in any game.”

The Bulldogs didn’t turn the ball over in their first three games, blowout wins over Oregon (49-3), Samford (33-0) and South Carolina (48-7).

Georgia out-gained Kent State 529-281, with quarterback Stetson Bennett 27-of-36 passing for 272 yards with an interception, and he scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run.

“From a Georgia perspective, they have struggled,” UGA College Football Hall of Famer Matt Stinchcomb said. “There will be quite a few coaching opportunities coming out of this game.”

Georgia didn’t salt the game away until Kendall Milton scored on a fourth-down, 1-yard plunge with 5:30 left, capping a physical 12-play 75-yard drive.