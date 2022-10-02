Missouri puts Georgia on upset alert, leads Bulldogs 19-12 entering fourth quarter

It marked the first time since the SEC Championship Game against LSU in 2019 that the Bulldogs were unable to score a touchdown through the first three quarters.

Georgia headed to the fourth quarter at Missouri down 19-12.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was 17-of-35 passing for 234 yards through the first three quarters and had been sacked twice.

Missouri junior quarterback Brady Cook, meanwhile, was 17-of-25 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown as the teams headed to the final 15 minutes in Columbia.