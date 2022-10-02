Kirby Smart: ‘They are knocking us off the ball,’ Georgia trails Missouri 16-6 at half

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
6
Halftime
16
Missouri
  • South Alabama
    20
    Final
    Louisiana
    17
    California
    9
    Final
    Washington State
    28
    New Hampshire
    7
    Final
    Western Michigan
    44
  • Liberty
    38
    4th QTR
    00:42
    Old Dominion
    24
    UTEP
    41
    4th QTR
    1:26
    Charlotte
    35
    LSU
    14
    3rd QTR
    9:30
    Auburn
    17
    Georgia Southern
    17
    3rd QTR
    1:05
    Coastal Carolina
    14
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    21
    3rd QTR
    2:48
    Arkansas State
    38
    Cincinnati
    24
    3rd QTR
    11:09
    Tulsa
    21
    Troy
    20
    3rd QTR
    3:27
    Western Kentucky
    20
    Virginia
    7
    3rd QTR
    11:13
    Duke
    28
  • (10) North Carolina State
    10
    Halftime
    (5) Clemson
    13
    UAB
    17
    Halftime
    Rice
    7
    West Virginia
    7
    Halftime
    Texas
    28
    Indiana
    21
    Halftime
    Nebraska
    21
  • San Jose State
    19
    Halftime
    Wyoming
    10
    Georgia Tech
    6
    2nd QTR
    1:04
    (24) Pittsburgh
    7
    Florida International
    21
    2nd QTR
    1:00
    New Mexico State
    7
    Colorado
    Sun, 10/2 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Arizona
  • Arizona State
    Sun, 10/2 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (6) USC
    Stanford
    Sun, 10/2 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    (13) Oregon
    Eastern Washington
    Sun, 10/2 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Florida
    SMU
    Wed, 10/5 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    UCF
  • Nebraska
    Fri, 10/7 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Houston
    Fri, 10/7 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Memphis
    Tulane
    27
    Final
    Houston
    24
    UTSA
    45
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    30
  • San Diego State
    13
    Final
    Boise State
    35
    (15) Washington
    32
    Final
    UCLA
    40
    New Mexico
    20
    Final
    UNLV
    31
    Purdue
    20
    Final
    (21) Minnesota
    10
  • Louisville
    33
    Final
    Boston College
    34
    Georgia State
    31
    Final
    Army
    14
    Illinois
    34
    Final
    Wisconsin
    10
    Temple
    3
    Final
    Memphis
    24
  • Navy
    10
    Final
    Air Force
    13
    (4) Michigan
    27
    Final
    Iowa
    14
    (18) Oklahoma
    24
    Final
    TCU
    55
    Texas Tech
    28
    Final
    (25) Kansas State
    37
  • (7) Kentucky
    19
    Final
    (14) Ole Miss
    22
    Texas State
    13
    Final
    James Madison
    40
    Northern Illinois
    38
    Final
    Ball State
    44
    UMass
    13
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    20
  • Oregon State
    16
    Final
    (12) Utah
    42
    East Carolina
    48
    Final
    South Florida
    28
    (22) Wake Forest
    31
    Final
    (23) Florida State
    21
    Fresno State
    14
    Final
    UConn
    19
  • Miami (OH)
    20
    Final
    Buffalo
    24
    Gardner-Webb
    7
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    Rutgers
    10
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    49
    Bowling Green
    31
    Final
    Akron
    28
  • Central Michigan
    17
    Final
    Toledo
    38
    Ohio
    24
    Final
    Kent State
    31
    Northwestern
    7
    Final
    (11) Penn State
    17
    Virginia Tech
    10
    Final
    North Carolina
    41
  • (9) Oklahoma State
    36
    Final
    (16) Baylor
    25
    Iowa State
    11
    Final
    Kansas
    14
    The Citadel
    0
    Final
    Appalachian State
    49
    Michigan State
    13
    Final
    Maryland
    27
  • (2) Alabama
    49
    Final
    (20) Arkansas
    26
    Florida Atlantic
    28
    Final
    North Texas
    45
    (17) Texas A&M
    24
    Final
    Mississippi State
    42
    Wagner
    0
    Final
    Syracuse
    59
  • South Alabama
    20
    Final
    Louisiana
    17
    California
    9
    Final
    Washington State
    28
    New Hampshire
    7
    Final
    Western Michigan
    44
  • Liberty
    38
    4th QTR
    00:42
    Old Dominion
    24
    UTEP
    41
    4th QTR
    1:26
    Charlotte
    35
    LSU
    14
    3rd QTR
    9:30
    Auburn
    17
    Georgia Southern
    17
    3rd QTR
    1:05
    Coastal Carolina
    14
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart prepares for their game against the Missouri Tigers in a NCAA Football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Kirby Smart: ‘They are knocking us off the ball,’ Georgia trails Missouri 16-6 at half

@mikegriffith32
Posted

Kirby Smart didn’t mince words when explaining Georgia’s 16-6 half-time deficit at Missouri.

“They are knocking us off the ball, they are whipping us up front,” Smart told Cole Cubelic during his halftime interview.

“You can’t win in the SEC if you can’t win at the line of scrimmage.”

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 10-of-24 passing for 140 yards through the first half, sacked once but also successfully executing a fake field goal with a 7-yard run that advanced the ball to set up Jack Podlesny for a successful 33-yard kick right before the half

“Stetson Bennett has not been on point,” SEC Network play-by-play man Tom Hart observed.

SEC analyst Jordan Rodgers explained how Missouri’s aggressive defensive game plan had much to do with that.

“We’ve seen cover zero, five-man pressures, and man coverage in big moments,” Rodgers said. “(Missouri defensive coordinator) Blake Baker has put the pressure on Bennett in many different ways.”

Smart pointed to Georgia struggling to get good field position after uncharacteristic defensive letdowns, and the team’s two turnovers.

Kendall Milton had the ball punched out of his grip from behind on a first-quarter run, and Bennett fumbled in a read-option play with Daijun Edwards.

“We’ve got to get some field position, we started off in a hole on the field position,” Smart said. “We turned the ball over, they’ve got all the momentum, and we haven’t been able to reverse that.

“We’ve got to reverse the momentum. We’ve got to get some momentum back.”

NextJalen Carter leaves game after questionable hit by Missouri offensive …
Leave a Comment