Kirby Smart: ‘They are knocking us off the ball,’ Georgia trails Missouri 16-6 at half

Kirby Smart didn’t mince words when explaining Georgia’s 16-6 half-time deficit at Missouri. “They are knocking us off the ball, they are whipping us up front,” Smart told Cole Cubelic during his halftime interview. “You can’t win in the SEC if you can’t win at the line of scrimmage.”

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 10-of-24 passing for 140 yards through the first half, sacked once but also successfully executing a fake field goal with a 7-yard run that advanced the ball to set up Jack Podlesny for a successful 33-yard kick right before the half “Stetson Bennett has not been on point,” SEC Network play-by-play man Tom Hart observed. SEC analyst Jordan Rodgers explained how Missouri’s aggressive defensive game plan had much to do with that.

“We’ve seen cover zero, five-man pressures, and man coverage in big moments,” Rodgers said. “(Missouri defensive coordinator) Blake Baker has put the pressure on Bennett in many different ways.” Smart pointed to Georgia struggling to get good field position after uncharacteristic defensive letdowns, and the team’s two turnovers. Kendall Milton had the ball punched out of his grip from behind on a first-quarter run, and Bennett fumbled in a read-option play with Daijun Edwards.