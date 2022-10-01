WATCH: Jalen Carter, Georgia football defenders get into pregame confrontation with Missouri team
Columbia, Mo. — Tempers were running high even before kickoff on Saturday night.
Jalen Carter, Tramel Walthour and Nazir Stackhouse got into a pregame confrontation with several members of the Missouri team. A punch by a Missouri player was thrown, though it was not clear which player threw it.
Carter was in the middle of the scrap and was ultimately being escorted away by Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon. Carter and Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson were exchanging plenty of words back and forth during the affair.
Carter has been dealing with an ankle injury that has limited him in the previous two games, though Kirby Smart expressed optimism about his availability prior to the game.
“Jalen is nursing an ankle injury,” Smart said on Monday. “He was much better going into this game and we’re hopeful that he’s able to play this week. It’s just a nagging ankle injury that he’s struggled to get over and it’s really tough on a defensive lineman because you’re dealing with 6/700 pounds being pressed on you.”
Stackhouse and Walthour have been regular contributors for Georgia, with Stackhouse starting all four games for Georgia in the 2022 season.
Georgia and Missouri kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.
