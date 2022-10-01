Brock Bowers gets Heisman Trophy hype on SEC Nation: ‘best player’ on Georgia team

Georgia playmaker Brock Bowers has made enough of a name for himself to gain some Heisman Trophy hype on the SEC Network on Saturday. ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers said Bowers is his “way-too-early” Heisman Trophy favorite after what he has seen and what Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator Todd Monken told him. “Todd Monken described him as a halfback,” Rodgers said on the SEC Nation set. “He literally said he’s a halfback that has great ball skills. He’s unbelievable and a lot of times, the Heisman comes down to the best player on the best team.

BRANDON ADAMS: Brock Bowers finally getting the attention he deserves “Right now, Georgia is the best team. Right now, Brock Bowers is the best player.” Bowers, however, has only touched the ball 18 times through four games, as Coach Kirby Smart has looked to manage the roster and keep key players healthy.

Bowers may need to be more involved against Missouri in the 7:30 p.m. road game in Columbia, however, as A.D. Mitchell is expected to be a game-time decision, and Darnell Washington and Ladd McConkey have been playing at less than 100 percent. Quarterback Stetson Bennett actually ranks among the Top 5 Heisman Trophy contenders, tied with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker with 16-to-1 odds behind Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (1.5-to-1), Alabama QB Bryce Young (3.5-to-1) and USC QB Caleb Williams (6-to-1). Tim Tebow and Paul Finebaum chose Stroud as their Heisman leader, while Roman Harper said Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker was his early Heisman Trophy favorite.