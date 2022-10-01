Brock Bowers gets Heisman Trophy hype on SEC Nation: ‘best player’ on Georgia team

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
Sat, 10/1 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
Missouri
  • (4) Michigan
    27
    Final
    Iowa
    14
    Texas Tech
    28
    Final
    (25) Kansas State
    37
    (7) Kentucky
    19
    Final
    (14) Ole Miss
    22
  • (18) Oklahoma
    24
    4th QTR
    7:38
    TCU
    55
    Texas State
    7
    3rd QTR
    3:35
    James Madison
    26
    Northern Illinois
    24
    Halftime
    Ball State
    7
    UMass
    10
    Halftime
    Eastern Michigan
    0
  • Oregon State
    13
    Halftime
    (12) Utah
    21
    East Carolina
    28
    2nd QTR
    4:55
    South Florida
    7
    (22) Wake Forest
    0
    1st QTR
    11:54
    (23) Florida State
    7
    Fresno State
    0
    1st QTR
    6:50
    UConn
    0
  • Miami (OH)
    0
    1st QTR
    7:03
    Buffalo
    7
    Gardner-Webb
    0
    1st QTR
    9:16
    Marshall
    7
    Rutgers
    7
    1st QTR
    10:11
    (3) Ohio State
    0
    Bowling Green
    0
    1st QTR
    11:24
    Akron
    0
  • Central Michigan
    3
    1st QTR
    6:51
    Toledo
    3
    Ohio
    0
    1st QTR
    6:48
    Kent State
    7
    Northwestern
    0
    1st QTR
    8:34
    (11) Penn State
    0
    Virginia Tech
    3
    1st QTR
    9:19
    North Carolina
    0
  • (9) Oklahoma State
    0
    1st QTR
    7:19
    (16) Baylor
    3
    Iowa State
    0
    1st QTR
    8:06
    Kansas
    0
    The Citadel
    0
    1st QTR
    6:32
    Appalachian State
    7
    Michigan State
    6
    1st QTR
    6:16
    Maryland
    7
  • (2) Alabama
    0
    1st QTR
    9:20
    (20) Arkansas
    0
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    North Texas
    (17) Texas A&M
    Sat, 10/1 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Wagner
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Syracuse
  • South Alabama
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Louisiana
    California
    Sat, 10/1 on Pac-12 Network @9:30 ET
    Washington State
    Liberty
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Old Dominion
    New Hampshire
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Western Michigan
  • UTEP
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Charlotte
    LSU
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Auburn
    Georgia Southern
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Arkansas State
  • Cincinnati
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Tulsa
    Troy
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Western Kentucky
    Virginia
    Sat, 10/1 on RSN @11:30 ET
    Duke
    (10) North Carolina State
    Sat, 10/1 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (5) Clemson
  • UAB
    Sat, 10/1 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    Rice
    West Virginia
    Sat, 10/1 on Fox Sports 1 @11:30 ET
    Texas
    Indiana
    Sat, 10/1 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Nebraska
    San Jose State
    Sat, 10/1 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    Wyoming
  • Georgia Tech
    Sun, 10/2 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (24) Pittsburgh
    Florida International
    Sun, 10/2 on FloSports @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico State
    Colorado
    Sun, 10/2 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Arizona
    Arizona State
    Sun, 10/2 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (6) USC
  • Stanford
    Sun, 10/2 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    (13) Oregon
    Eastern Washington
    Sun, 10/2 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Florida
    SMU
    Wed, 10/5 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    UCF
    South Carolina State
    10
    Final
    South Carolina
    50
  • Utah State
    26
    Final
    (19) BYU
    38
    Tulane
    27
    Final
    Houston
    24
    UTSA
    45
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    30
    San Diego State
    13
    Final
    Boise State
    35
  • (15) Washington
    32
    Final
    UCLA
    40
    New Mexico
    20
    Final
    UNLV
    31
    Purdue
    20
    Final
    (21) Minnesota
    10
    Louisville
    33
    Final
    Boston College
    34
  • Georgia State
    31
    Final
    Army
    14
    Illinois
    34
    Final
    Wisconsin
    10
    Temple
    3
    Final
    Memphis
    24
    Navy
    10
    Final
    Air Force
    13
  • (4) Michigan
    27
    Final
    Iowa
    14
    Texas Tech
    28
    Final
    (25) Kansas State
    37
    (7) Kentucky
    19
    Final
    (14) Ole Miss
    22
  • (18) Oklahoma
    24
    4th QTR
    7:38
    TCU
    55
    Texas State
    7
    3rd QTR
    3:35
    James Madison
    26
    Northern Illinois
    24
    Halftime
    Ball State
    7
    UMass
    10
    Halftime
    Eastern Michigan
    0
Georgia’s Brock Bowers scores his second running touchdown of the day against the Kent State Golden Flashes. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brock Bowers gets Heisman Trophy hype on SEC Nation: ‘best player’ on Georgia team

@mikegriffith32
Posted

Georgia playmaker Brock Bowers has made enough of a name for himself to gain some Heisman Trophy hype on the SEC Network on Saturday.

ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers said Bowers is his “way-too-early” Heisman Trophy favorite after what he has seen and what Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator Todd Monken told him.

“Todd Monken described him as a halfback,” Rodgers said on the SEC Nation set. “He literally said he’s a halfback that has great ball skills. He’s unbelievable and a lot of times, the Heisman comes down to the best player on the best team.

BRANDON ADAMS: Brock Bowers finally getting the attention he deserves

“Right now, Georgia is the best team. Right now, Brock Bowers is the best player.”

Bowers, however, has only touched the ball 18 times through four games, as Coach Kirby Smart has looked to manage the roster and keep key players healthy.

Bowers may need to be more involved against Missouri in the 7:30 p.m. road game in Columbia, however, as A.D. Mitchell is expected to be a game-time decision, and Darnell Washington and Ladd McConkey have been playing at less than 100 percent.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett actually ranks among the Top 5 Heisman Trophy contenders, tied with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker with 16-to-1 odds behind Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (1.5-to-1), Alabama QB Bryce Young (3.5-to-1) and USC QB Caleb Williams (6-to-1).

Tim Tebow and Paul Finebaum chose Stroud as their Heisman leader, while Roman Harper said Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker was his early Heisman Trophy favorite.

WATCH: SEC Nation analysts debate early Heisman Trophy leaders

Rodgers said analysts have the confidence Bennett can lead the team to another championship, but there are other questions about No. 1-ranked Georgia.

“I think right now, we know that they have a championship-caliber quarterback, (and) I would argue that at this point last year, we didn’t know that, and even though the SEC Championship, we weren’t sure if Stetson Bennett could be the guy that they could depend on when they needed the passing attack to win a football game,” Rodgers said.

“This offense is built around Brock Bowers, it’s built around Stetson’s mobility, it’s a built around Stetson pushing the ball down the field. What we don’t know just yet at this point is can this defensive line take over a football game?”

Rodgers said Kirby Smart told him that because of the drop-off on the defensive line, the linebackers are having to take on more.

“Their job is more difficult,” Rodgers said. “Can that defensive line come along and help this Georgia defense be elite once again?”

