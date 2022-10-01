Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
Sat, 10/1 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
Missouri
Georgia football-Missouri live updates, scores, injury news and analysis for Week 5 game

Georgia football-Missouri-live updates-score-analysis-injury updates-week 5
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players take the field to play South Carolina in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Curtis Compton/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia football takes on Missouri in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find live updates as well as the latest score, injury updates and analysis for the game.

The Bulldogs enter the game as the No. 1 ranked team in the country and 4-0 on the season. This will be Georgia’s second SEC game.

Georgia football-Missouri live updates, score, analysis for Week 5 game

Georgia football returns to SEC play with a trip to Columbia, Mo. on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers.

The Bulldogs have been much more engaged against Power 5 opponents this season, winning by an average score of 48.5 to 5.

Still, Georgia readily admits it did not play up to its standard last week, as it came away with a 39-22 win over Kent State. Georgia did not punt in the game, but three turnovers and less than stellar second-half defense have the Bulldogs eager to deliver a better performance.

“Any time you go on the road in the SEC, we talk about it all the time, it’s tough to win on the road in the SEC,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I have a lot of respect for Eliah, the job he’s done, what he does offensively and defensively. They do a good job. I’ve always thought a lot about the job he does offensively and the issues they create defensively, as well. This year, they have big personnel upfront. They play physical.”

Missouri will have star freshman receiver Luther Burden available for this game, as there had been some speculation about his availability following a curious Auburn performance in which he was targeted just three times and did not have a catch.

Related: All eyes for Georgia football will be on talented Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden

The Tigers are coming off a back-breaking 17-14 overtime loss to Auburn. The Tigers missed a late field goal that would’ve won the game in regulation and then fumbled the ball through the end zone in overtime.

For Georgia, it will be worth watching what the Bulldogs do at the star position. Javon Bullard has manned the position for the first four games but he was arrested on DUI charges this past weekend. Smart has said that any discipline will be handled internally. The arrest comes a week after William Poole announced he would be stepping away from the team for the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs could move Christopher Smith into the star position, and slide Dan Jackson in at Smith’s safety spot. There is also Tykee Smith as an option as well.

Georgia football injury report for Week 5 game against Missouri

  • Andrew Paul (knee, out)
  • CJ Washington (neck, out)
  • Nyland Green (hamstring, doubtful)
  • AD Mitchell (ankle, doubtful)
  • Kenny McIntosh (thigh, questionable)
  • Arian Smith (ankle, questionable)
  • Jalen Carter (ankle, probable)

Georgia football-Missouri game time for Week 5 game

The Georgia football-Missouri game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Missouri TV channel for Week 5 game

The SEC Network will broadcast the Week 5 game.

UGA News

