Mel Kiper Jr. NFL Draft stock update: Arik Gilbert top H-Back; 4 of top 10 quarterbacks from SEC

NFL draft stock is fluid in the ongoing evaluation of college players, changing from one week and from one pair of subjective viewpoints to another. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. updated his player rankings on Thursday, and there were plenty of Georgia players near the top.

RELATED: Todd McShay’s preseason NFL Draft ratings have three Dawgs in first round Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is questionable to play in the Bulldogs’ noon game with Kent State, is the No. 3 overall player behind Alabama LB Will Anderson and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. “Carter has just four tackles in three games (48 snaps) so far this season,” Kiper penned. “NFL teams will bet on his ceiling.” Georgia junior cornerback Kelee Ringo came in at No. 20 overall, Kiper high on his measurable. “If you were designing the perfect NFL cornerback, he’d have Ringo’s speed, size and arm length,” Kiper said in the ESPN-Plus paysite article. “He has every tool to be a top-10 pick, but he needs to be more consistent this season and not just show a few flashes of brilliance.” Kiper broke down the top players at each position, and the SEC had its share of quarterbacks in his Top 10.

Stetson Bennett, however, was not among them. WATCH: Hilarious Stetson Bennett video with Eli Manning, more insight into transfers Kentucky’s Will Levis was Kiper’s No. 4 overall player and No. 2 QB, while Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was No. 6 overall and No. 3 among Kiper QBs. Even Anthony Richardson, who has yet to throw a TD pass this season, was No. 15 overall and No. 4 among Kiper quarterbacks. “This is still a ranking that is all about potential because Richardson has a ton of talent,” Kiper Jr. wrote. “I’m not giving up on him.” Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, last season’s SEC QB Rating leader, was Kiper’s No. 8 quarterback.

There were no Georgia running backs in Kiper’s Top 10 at that position, nor did the Bulldogs have any receivers in the draft guru’s Top 10. Kenny McIntosh has not been asked to carry the football much between the tackles but was heavily relied upon as a receiver out of the backfield the first two games. Kendall Milton has carried the load on the ground, but Milton does not appear to be at his best quite yet after missing two scrimmages in fall drills with a pulled hamstring. Arik Gilbert, who did not travel to South Carolina and is questionable for Kent State, is the No. 1-rated Fulleback/H-Back on the board. Coach Kirby Smart has made it clear he’s doing all he can to help Gilbert adjust to the intense Georgia football culture, which demands great energy and a sense of urgency at each turn. RELATED: Kirby Smart updated Arik Gilbert status for Kent State week

Darnell Washington is the No. 8 tight end, per Kiper, while Broderick Jones is the No. 4 offensive tackle and Sedrick Van Pran the No. 2 guard. Defensively, the reloaded Bulldogs had Carter ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle, Nolan Smith the No. 5 outside linebacker, Ringo the No. 3 corner and Christopher Smith No. 7 at safety. Kicker Jack Podlesny surfaced at No. 10 on the kickers/ punters list.

