WATCH: George Pickens’ one-handed catch amazes viewers, thrills Pittsburgh Steelers fans

George Pickens continued his ascension toward NFL stardom on Thursday night, making a one-handed grab that left onlookers stunned.

“This is a guy that was known, when he was in college at Georgia, to get vertical stretch the defense and have incredible ball skills …” said Kirk Herbstreit, who is pulling double duty for ESPN calling NFL and college games.

Pickens’ one-handed grab — Bulldogs’ players saw him make them all the time in practice, and UGA fans came to expect sensational moments from the Hoover, Ala., prospect — took place late in the first quarter and set up Pittsburgh’s first touchdown.