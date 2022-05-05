ESPN: Georgia NFL conveyer belt set to roll out 3 more first-rounders in 2023 NFL Draft

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s Georgia football model is set to keep churning out NFL talent, developing talent while competing for championships.

The Bulldogs had a record-five first-round picks come off a historically dominant defense that allowed just 6.9 points per game in the regular season, the fewest since 1986 Oklahoma.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean was widely projected as a first-round pick before concerns with his medical history led to his falling to the third round.

The most recent ESPN mock draft, via analyst Todd McShay, features three returning Georgia defensive players in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, as has been well-documented, looks to be the Georgia bell cow of the next professional draft class as is projected to go No. 5 overall in McShay’s ESPN-plus paysite article.

One NFL personnel man reportedly told ESPN that Carter was the best player on the Bulldogs’ team in 2021.

It’s a sentiment first-round picks Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, both mentors of Carter, suggested during their NFL Draft evaluation process.