Georgia president, athletic director address football player driving arrests, trust Kirby Smart

Most notably, UGA president Jere Morehead said he trusts Bulldogs football coach Kirby Smart to handle the recent trend of football players involved in speeding-related arrests.

“There are going to be growing pains with young people, so I’m confident Coach Smart will continue to address those issues as they arise,” Morehead said, following the spring athletics board meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge on Lake Oconee.

“I know that Coach Smart is addressing it, but I leave it up to him to determine what he wants to say publicly, or not say publicly. I trust his judgment in that regard.”

Georgia team captains Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Jan. 10 incident) and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (May 24) were two of the four players who have been arrested on driving-related charges since the Bulldogs captured their second consecutive national championship with a 65-7 win over TCU.

The Bulldogs’ program experienced a tragic loss when recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and Devin Willock died in a crash involving high speeds in January.