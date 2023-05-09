Georgia wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette arrested on multiple driving-related charges

Morrissette was booked at 10:10 a.m. on Monday morning, public records show. His bond was $1,721, which he posted at 11:55 a.m.

Georgia wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested on Monday morning in Oconee County, Ga. Morrissette was charged with a DUI — driving under the influence of drugs —, driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and Class D license restrictions.

Morrissette will be a sophomore for Georgia this fall. He played in 11 games for Georgia in 2022, catching four passes for 34 yards. He signed as a member of 2022 recruiting class and is from Stone Mountain, Ga. He caught three passes for 15 yards in Georgia’s spring game.

This is the third driving-related arrest this offseason for Georgia. Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for racing and reckless driving that took place Jan. 10, while Jalen Carter was arrested on the same charges stemming from the night of Jan. 15. That was the same night that Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Georgia recruiting staff Chandler LeCroy died in a car crash. LeCroy was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested this fall on a DUI charge. He would end up missing the Missouri game, though Georgia never formally announced a suspension. Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was also arrested this offseason on a family violence misdemeanor and false imprisonment charge. The false imprisonment charge was dropped, while Thomas entered a pretrial diversion program.

Thomas did not play on offense in Georgia’s spring game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about the number of arrests earlier this spring, especially given the number of driving-related arrests of late.

“We try to have education programs. Education is not enough,” Smart said on March 14. “You have to do a great job of making sure your players understand the risks and dangers that are out there with vehicles, especially nowadays that go really fast. You’ve got to be extremely careful. We try to educate and make sure our players understand those risks, but the ongoing part of that is to continue to educate them and let them know. That’s a programming piece for us we do in the fall and we do in the spring. We spend a lot of time educating our players on the dangers they can get into. We’ll continue to do that and we treat it very seriously.”

