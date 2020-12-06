Georgia opens as double-digit road favorite at Missouri

ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a 13-point road favorite at Missouri in a game that was moved back from Nov. 14 and is now scheduled for a noon kick.

The No. 8-ranked Bulldogs (6-2) did not play last Saturday on account of winless Vanderbilt (0-8) backing out on account of COVID-19-related issues and players quitting the Commodores’ team.

The Georgia senior class is looking to become the winningest class in UGA football history but would need to win out with victories over the Tigers, Vanderbilt and a yet-to-be determined bowl opponent.

The current class of seniors has a 42-9 record — the 2005 and 2019 senior classes had 44 wins.

The senior starters for Georgia are Ben Cleveland, Tre’ McKitty, Justin Shaffer, Malik Herring, Monty Rice, Jermaine Johnson and Devonte Wyatt.

Junior Eric Stokes leads the team with 23 consecutive streaks.

“We talked about it leading into the last game ….I have belabored the point,” Smart said. “I just think it’s something that keeps you motivated. If that’s something that motivates you, you know. Legacy is important, that means something.

“Certainly, there have been a lot of great senior classes. I told them that we when we were just talking about it with last year’s senior class that they had the ability to tie it. If this year had been a more traditional year with the extra games this group probably could have shattered it—they could have beat it by two or three.

“With only the 10 games and the possibility of a bowl game, they’ve got to win out to put themselves in that position. I know that it matters to a lot of them.”

It’s UGA’s sixth game this season away from home, compared to just three home games. The Bulldogs played their designated home game with Florida in Florida against the Gators in Jacksonville.

Other SEC Games

(Per Circa Sports)

Tennessee (-14) at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. SEC Network

Auburn (-7) at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m. SEC Network

LSU at Florida (-23), 7 p.m. ESPN

Alabama (-31) at Arkansas, Noon, ESPN

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (-16), 7 p.m. CBS