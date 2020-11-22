Georgia opens as giant favorite in revenge game at South Carolina

ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as an 18-point road favorite at South Carolina in next Saturday night’s battle in Columbia.

The No. 13-ranked Bulldogs (5-2) are coming off their most prolific passing game in the past seven years, a 401-yard performance from JT Daniels in the USC transfer’s debut.

“The confidence is pretty high coming off a win like this,” Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson told the SEC Network after Saturday night’s victory.

The trade-off to the great passing game was a stunning inability to run the football, with Georgia gaining just 8 yards on 23 attempts collectively.

Individually, Zamir White had 11 carries for 21 yards, James Cook had four carries for 7 yards and Kenny McIntosh had three carries for 5 yards.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, lost to Missouri on Saturday by a 17-10 count.

South Carolina cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Isreal Mukuamu, both NFL prospects, quit the team last week after Will Muschamp was fired.

Former Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo is serving as the Gamecocks’ interim coach, but don’t expect Kirby Smart to take it easy on his old friend.

South Carolina became the first unranked team in history to beat a Top 5-ranked Bulldogs team in Sanford Stadium, scoring a 20-17 double overtime victory.

Georgia needs to win its final three games and hope Florida loses two of its final three to win the SEC East Division and play in the SEC Championship Game for what would be a fourth straight season.

Other SEC Games

Kentucky at Florida (-21.5), noon ESPN

Arkansas at Missouri (-2), noon SEC Network

Auburn at Alabama (-23.5), 3:30 p.m., CBS

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (-12), 4 p.m., SEC Network

LSU at Texas A&M (-14.5), 7 p.m., ESPN

Tennessee (-11) at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Alternate

