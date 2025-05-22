Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2458 (May 22, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at one of the toughest road test for the Dawgs on the 2025 schedule and if they should be on upset alert. Brandon will also have the lastest for one of the Dawgs top targets for their 2026 recruiting class. Later in the show former Georgia Bulldog Terrence Edwards stops by to share his insight. Brandon will also break down which SEC coaches are on the hot seat this season.

UGA put on ‘upset alert’ for crucial rivalry game

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why some are saying that Georgia could find a tough challenge when it plays at Auburn this fall. However, I also explain why Auburn coach Hugh Freeze doesn’t seem to be as confident about that as the media appears to be.

15-minute mark: I share clips from five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson discussing his relationship with UGA.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the coaches under the most pressure this season.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.