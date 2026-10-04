ATHENS — Kirby Smart said he’d like to say Georgia is “operating on all cylinders” after five games this season and that his team is completely healthy, but the Bulldogs coach ultimately concluded Saturday that “I’m very pleased with where we’re at.”

Georgia will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. game next Saturday against an Alabama team that does appear to be operating on all cylinders but has opened as a 1.5-point underdog.

As good as the Bulldogs have looked beating up on unranked opponents, the team would be even better with some luck with its portal transfers.

Three key offseason additions have been sidelined: Auburn edge Amaris Williams (ACL, out indefinitely), Kentucky tailback Dante Dowdell (ATV accident) and Georgia Tech receiver Isaiah Canion, who has not played in the past two games after leaving the Arkansas game after the opening drive with a leg injury.

The Bulldogs have substituted liberally in their blowout games, however, and have built some experience into the team’s depth.

Smart noted UGA’s Vanderbilt win, in which Georgia held a 21-14 halftime lead, provided the best test of the season.

“We really needed this kind of game; tough, physical, hard fought,” Smart said. “Punch, punch back, punch, punch back because that’s how you play in the SEC. So I was proud of our guys for that.

“Probably played the most complete game we’ve played so far in terms of all the way around and responded well in the second half.”

Here’s a look at this week’s lines on SEC games, per the Fan Duel Sports Book:

Texas A&M (3-2, 1-2) at Missouri (4-1, 1-1) -3.5

South Carolina (2-3, 0-3) at Florida (4-1, 2-1) -14.5

Texas (4-0, 1-0) -9.5 vs. Oklahoma (2-2, 0-1)

Ole Miss (3-1, 1-1) -10.5 at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2)

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1) -13.5 at Arkansas (2-3, 0-2)

LSU (4-1, 1-1) -10.5 at Kentucky (4-1, 2-1)

Georgia (5-0, 3-0) -1.5 at Alabama (5-0, 3-0),