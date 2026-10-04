Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 38-14 win over Vanderbilt.

It wasn’t perfect but it was fairly easy for Georgia against Vanderbilt. Now it’s Alabama. DawgNation’s Brandon Adams hosts the DawgNation Postgame show live from the UGA Bookstore after every UGA home game. Our analyst Rodrigo Blankenship will also join us to provide his thoughts. Plus we will hear from our insider Jeff Sentell from the UGA sidelines We will also bring you the most important things Kirby Smart had to say.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.