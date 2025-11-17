ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a massive favorite over Charlotte, per FanDuel.com, at -44.5 points.

Kirby Smart is not one to worry about style points, so much as taking opportunities to develop talent, as he did pulling starters in early season wins over Marshall (45-7 win) and FCS Austin Peay (28-6).

This time, however, the Bulldogs might have a bit more to play for when it comes to enhancing their College Football Playoff resume.

Georgia figures to move up to No. 4 when the CFP rankings are released on Tuesday night, with Big 12 leader Texas Tech likely also moving up a spot to No. 5.

While the Bulldogs are playing American Athletic Conference cellar dweller Charlotte — the 49ers are 1-9 overall and 0-7 in league play — the Red Raiders will be playing at fellow Big 12 member West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are 4-7 overall, but there’s a chance if UGA doesn’t win impressively — and Texas Tech does — the CFP selection committee could move the Red Raiders past Georgia in the following week’s rankings.

That’s what happened to Ole Miss last week when it beat The Citadel 49-0 but saw Texas Tech jump over it in the CFP rankings after the Red Raiders knocked off BYU, 29-7.

Smart has said he focuses on controlling the controlables and managing games as he sees fit, without regard to style points.

Indeed, Georgia will want to be as prepared as possible for its game the following week against rival Georgia Tech, and that could be resting key players who less than 100 percent.

As is, Smart is 0-13-1 against the spread at UGA when favored by 38.5 points or more, as he has shown a penchant for pulling starters early and running the football to take time off the clock rather than looking to run up the score.

Charlotte’s most-lopsided loss of the season to this point was a 35-point setback at the hands of Temple, 49-14 on Oct. 18, in Charlotte.

Here’s a look at the games involving SEC teams, per FanDuel.com:

Missouri at Oklahoma -8.5

Charlotte at Georgia -44.5

Kentucky at Vanderbilt -9.5

Arkansas at Texas -9.5

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina -23.5

Tennessee -3.5 at Florida

Western Kentucky at LSU -22.5