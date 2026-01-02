clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Georgia football 2026 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia football 2026 roster has already begun to take shape, even as the Bulldogs continue through the 2025 season. Below you can find the latest on the transfer portal, …
Connor Riley
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Former Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels enters transfer portal
ATHENS — A former Georgia player has entered the transfer portal following the end of the season, with Nyier Daniels entering the transfer portal, according to a report from …
Connor Riley
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The key area Ole Miss zeroed in on to beat Georgia, 39-34, in Sugar Bowl …
NEW ORLEANS — Pete Golding went from a cussing curiosity in the coaching ranks to taking on legendary status in Ole Miss football history on Thursday night.
Mike Griffith
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Georgia defensive lineman announces plans to enter the transfer portal
ATHENS — Georgia’s defensive line will be losing a young piece, with redshirt freshman Jordan Thomas announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Georgia running back announces plans to enter the transfer portal
ATHENS — With Georgia’s season now over, its roster continues to take shape for the 2026 season.
Connor Riley
