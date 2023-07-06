Report: Georgia freshman linebacker cited for speeding, 88 in a 55 mph zone

The Athens Banner Herald was the first to report that M’Pemba, ESPN’s No. 29 overall rated recruit at the time of his commitment in December of 2022, was pulled over on Wednesday morning in nearby Oconee County.

ATHENS — Georgia freshman linebacker Samuel M’Pemba, one of many potential impact players in UGA’s 2023 signing class, was reportedly cited for speeding on Wednesday.

M’Pemba was ticketed for driving 88 mph in a 55 mph zone in a 2020 Dodge Durango at 10:31 a.m. on Wednesday.

The University of Georgia has not issue a comment on the incident.

One of the other UGA players previously pulled over for speeding, receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, settled his case on Wednesday by pleading guilty to a speeding charge after he was arrested in May.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was given six months of probation and fined $1,013, per AJC.com, and he is required to attend classes on defensive driving along with a traffic violators impact program.