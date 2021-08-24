No COVID-19 restrictions planned for Georgia, Sanford Stadium
Don’t expect Georgia to follow the lead of LSU when it comes to attending football games at its stadium this year.
The Tigers on Tuesday announced that they will require all guests 12 years old and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before entry to be able attend games at Tiger Stadium.
Meanwhile, vaccinations are being highly encouraged throughout the UGA community. In addition to vaccine appointments being available at the University Health Center, mobile clinics have been set up around campus, and they’re incentivizing students with offers of $20 gift cards and T-shirts to get vaccinated. Student vaccination rates reportedly were about 50% when campus reopened in mid-August.
This past weekend, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs’ vaccination rate was now over 90%, though a few dozen walk-ons and team managers have joined the team since classes began.
