No COVID-19 restrictions planned for Georgia, Sanford Stadium

sanford stadium, expansion, georgia football stadium expansion, georgia football stadium, athens
Aerial photo shows Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens on Friday, June 11, 2021. With a $25 million expansion completed in 2003 and another $8 million in 2004, Sanford Stadium added a second upper deck on the north side and 27 new north side SkySuites bringing the new stadium capacity to 92,746 - the fifth largest on-campus stadium in the country. UGA's athletic department simply is committed to too many other facility projects that have precedence at the moment. Most notable is the $80 million football operations building that has been added to the Butts-Mehre complex. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Posted

Don’t expect Georgia to follow the lead of LSU when it comes to attending football games at its stadium this year.

The Tigers on Tuesday announced that they will require all guests 12 years old and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before entry to be able attend games at Tiger Stadium.

Meanwhile, vaccinations are being highly encouraged throughout the UGA community. In addition to vaccine appointments being available at the University Health Center, mobile clinics have been set up around campus, and they’re incentivizing students with offers of $20 gift cards and T-shirts to get vaccinated. Student vaccination rates reportedly were about 50% when campus reopened in mid-August.

This past weekend, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs’ vaccination rate was now over 90%, though a few dozen walk-ons and team managers have joined the team since classes began.

*This story first appeared on AJC.com

UGA News

NextGeorgia football in ESPN Top 100: Who was overlooked, and who will...
Leave a Comment