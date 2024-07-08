ATHENS — Georgia football will be on display at the SEC Media Days in Dallas next week, and Kirby Smart is bringing three of his best.
UGA announced that preseason Heisman Trophy favorite and projected No. 1 overall pick Carson Beck will be available for interviews, along with fellow projected first-round NFL draft picks Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks.
It’s the first time the SEC Media Days have been held in Texas, this year’s location tied in to Oklahoma and the Texas Longhorns joining the league this season.
The event begins on Monday in Dallas, though Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs’ players will appear on Tuesday.
Other players who will be representing their schools:
Alabama
Jalen Milroe, QB, Junior
Tyler Booker, OL, Junior
Malachi Moore, DB, Graduate Student
Arkansas
Andrew Armstrong, WR, Senior
Taylen Green, QB, Junior
Landon Jackson, DE, Senior
Auburn
Payton Thorne, QB, Senior
Eugene Asante, LB, Senior
Keldric Faulk, DE, Sophomore
Florida
Graham Mertz, QB, Senior
Shemar James, ILB, Junior
Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Senior
Kentucky
Marques Cox, OL, Senior
D’Eryk Jackson, LB, Senior
Deone Walker, DL, Junior
LSU
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Junior
Mason Taylor, TE, Junior
Harold Perkins, LB, Junior
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart, QB, Senior
Tre Harris, WR, Senior
Jared Ivey, DE, Senior
Mississippi State
Blake Shapen, QB, Senior
Albert Reese IV, OL, Junior
John Lewis, LB, Senior
Missouri
Luther Burden III, WR, Junior
Brady Cook, QB, Senior
Kristian Williams, DL, Senior
Oklahoma
Jackson Arnold, QB, Sophomore
Danny Stutsman, LB, Senior
Billy Bowman Jr., DB, Senior
South Carolina
Alex Huntley, DT, Senior
Luke Doty, ATH, Senior
Debo Williams, LB, Senior
Tennessee
Cooper Mays, C, Senior
Keenan Pili, LB, Senior
Omari Thomas , DL, Senior
Texas
Quinn Ewers, QB, Junior
Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Junior
Jahdae Barron, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
Shemar Turner, DL, Senior
Taurean York, LB, Sophomore
Trey Zuhn III, OL, Junior
Vanderbilt
Gunnar Hansen, OL, Senior
Langston Patterson, LB, Junior
CJ Taylor, S, Senior
Here are the past locations:
All sites in Birmingham area from 1985-2017]
1985 - Holiday Inn Medical Center
1986 - 1987: Birmingham Hilton
1988 - 1991: Wynfrey Hotel
1992 - 2000: Medical Forum / Birmingham Sheraton Hotel
2001 - 2017: Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel
2018: College Football Hall of Fame/Omni Hotel; Atlanta, Ga.
2019: Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel
2021: Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel
2022: College Football Hall of Fame/Omni Hotel; Atlanta, Ga.
2023: Nashville Grand Hyatt; Nashville, Tenn.