ATHENS — Georgia football will be on display at the SEC Media Days in Dallas next week, and Kirby Smart is bringing three of his best.

UGA announced that preseason Heisman Trophy favorite and projected No. 1 overall pick Carson Beck will be available for interviews, along with fellow projected first-round NFL draft picks Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks.

It’s the first time the SEC Media Days have been held in Texas, this year’s location tied in to Oklahoma and the Texas Longhorns joining the league this season.

The event begins on Monday in Dallas, though Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs’ players will appear on Tuesday.

Other players who will be representing their schools:

Alabama

Jalen Milroe, QB, Junior

Tyler Booker, OL, Junior

Malachi Moore, DB, Graduate Student

Arkansas

Andrew Armstrong, WR, Senior

Taylen Green, QB, Junior

Landon Jackson, DE, Senior

Auburn

Payton Thorne, QB, Senior

Eugene Asante, LB, Senior

Keldric Faulk, DE, Sophomore

Florida

Graham Mertz, QB, Senior

Shemar James, ILB, Junior

Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Senior

Kentucky

Marques Cox, OL, Senior

D’Eryk Jackson, LB, Senior

Deone Walker, DL, Junior

LSU

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Junior

Mason Taylor, TE, Junior

Harold Perkins, LB, Junior

Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart, QB, Senior

Tre Harris, WR, Senior

Jared Ivey, DE, Senior

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB, Senior

Albert Reese IV, OL, Junior

John Lewis, LB, Senior

Missouri

Luther Burden III, WR, Junior

Brady Cook, QB, Senior

Kristian Williams, DL, Senior

Oklahoma

Jackson Arnold, QB, Sophomore

Danny Stutsman, LB, Senior

Billy Bowman Jr., DB, Senior

South Carolina

Alex Huntley, DT, Senior

Luke Doty, ATH, Senior

Debo Williams, LB, Senior

Tennessee

Cooper Mays, C, Senior

Keenan Pili, LB, Senior

Omari Thomas , DL, Senior

Texas

Quinn Ewers, QB, Junior

Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Junior

Jahdae Barron, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Shemar Turner, DL, Senior

Taurean York, LB, Sophomore

Trey Zuhn III, OL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Gunnar Hansen, OL, Senior

Langston Patterson, LB, Junior

CJ Taylor, S, Senior

Here are the past locations:

All sites in Birmingham area from 1985-2017]

1985 - Holiday Inn Medical Center

1986 - 1987: Birmingham Hilton

1988 - 1991: Wynfrey Hotel

1992 - 2000: Medical Forum / Birmingham Sheraton Hotel

2001 - 2017: Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel

2018: College Football Hall of Fame/Omni Hotel; Atlanta, Ga.

2019: Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel

2021: Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel

2022: College Football Hall of Fame/Omni Hotel; Atlanta, Ga.

2023: Nashville Grand Hyatt; Nashville, Tenn.