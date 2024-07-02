ATHENS — The ultimate Georgia football go-to man is gone, and no one knows that better than Carson Beck.

“Obviously there’s only one Brock Bowers, he’s one of, if not the best, player I’ve ever played with,” Beck said last week at the Manning Passing Academy in an interview with Bayou Time Sports.

No doubt, the three-time All-American Bowers has been Georgia’s most indispensable player on offense over the past three seasons, a nightmare matchup that defenses simply could not stop.

Beck, himself, is a machine of sorts with his pre-snap processing and NFL arm the Bulldogs’ offense isn’t expect to miss a beat despite Bowers and second-round L.A. Chargers receiver pick Ladd McConkey off to the NFL.

“Truly, it’s always next man up, and we have a really good tight ends room,” Beck explained. “Really good athletes, guys that can make plays after the catch, make the run blocks and make the contested catches.”

Rising junior Oscar Delp, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound target of playing in-line or splitting out wide. Delp caught a pass in 13 of Georgia’s 14 games last season, hauling in 3 passes against Missouri and Florida State with Bowers out of the lineup injured.

The Bulldogs also added Stanford transfer Ben Yurosek (6-4, 242), rated as high as No. 3 on the 2025 NFL draft boards.

It’s a deep tight end room to be sure, with Lawson Luckie expected to fulfill the potential he flashed as an early enrollee in 2023 before a preseason ankle injury derailed his freshman season.

Freshman Jaden Reddell (6-4, 235) is yet another promising tight end capable of making impact plays.

“(So) there’s no Brock Bowers,” Beck said, “but I’m very excited with what we’re bringing back and very excited for the plays that they can make.”

Indeed, and out of several formations, the better to bedevil defenses; how to match up with this Georgia offense when it goes with two tight ends, much less stop it?

“It allows us to be very versatile, we can get into 11 personnel (one RB, one TE, two WR), (one RB, two TE, two WR or 22 personnel (two RB, two TE, one WR),” Beck said.

“There’s a lot of different things we can do having the players we have, and having the personnel groups that we have, which ultimately opens it up and makes it even harder for a defense to prepare against us.”

Somewhere, Mike Bobo is drooling, and opposing defensive coordinators are scrambling for film, their respective games with Georgia circled.