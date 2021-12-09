Georgia players could land 10 in Senior Bowl, Jordan Davis and Zamir White still on hold

ATHENS — Georgia football has enjoyed historic success this season, and most all of the seniors on the team who have contributed to that will be rewarded with a trip to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Bulldogs have eight players who have accepted invitations to play in the annual all-star game that represents a key component of the NFL draft evaluation process.

The Senior Bowl game takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 5. But the public weigh-in on Monday and the practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to the game are key, as the elite talent goes head to head in drill work and scrimmage action while coached by NFL teams’ staff. The entirety of the practices are open to fans, but the NFL head coaches, general managers and coaching staffs outnumber the citizens. The NFL coaches and scouts surround the field and watch with binoculars from the bleachers as potential draft targets go head-to-head. There’s also a great deal of networking in between in what serves as an unofficial league convention of sorts. Alabama coach Nick Saban makes an annual appearance, as the Tide has many players at the event each season.

Coach Kirby Smart was scheduled to be at a practice a few years back, but inclement weather led to him canceling his chartered flight. It’s hard to imagine Smart missing the event this year with so many Bulldogs taking part. The list of UGA players stands at 8 at the time of this publication, but it could swell to 10. Georgia defensive star Jordan Davis has yet to accept his invitation, while fan-favorite Zamir White has remaining eligibility and has yet to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Receiver Kearis Jackson is another player who could be sitting on the fence deciding on whether or not to return for another season or declare himself eligible for the draft. Quarterback Stetson Bennett is another player who is eligible to receive an invite, but Bennett might opt to return for another season at Georgia. Safety Christopher Smith is another player who has yet to declare, and some sources have suggested Smith may be planning on returning for another year in Smart’s secondary.

Here’s a look at the Bulldogs who have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl: CB Derion Kendrick DL Devonte Wyatt LB Quay Walker LB Channing Tindall OL Jamaree Salyer

OL Justin Shaffer P Jake Camarda RB James Cook The accepted invites represent a new record at the all-star game for the Bulldogs, who are expected to set a school record for most number of players selected in an NFL draft. In addition to the above players, Georgia has a number of underclassmen who could declare themselves eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft, including (but not limited to): LB Nakobe Dean

DE Travon Walker OLB Nolan Smith WR George Pickens FS Lewis Cine The underclassmen are not eligible to take part in the Senior Bowl practices or game.

