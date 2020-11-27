Georgia-South Carolina: TV Channel, game time, how to watch online, odds for Week 13 game (Nov. 28, 2020)
The No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs will play their eighth game of the season on Saturday as they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks for a Week 13 contest. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Georgia is coming off a 31-24 win in which quarterback JT Daniels was the star of the game, throwing for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He will start once again for the Bulldogs as they visit the 2-6 South Carolina Gamecocks.
Georgia did lose to South Carolina last season, as the Gamecocks sprung a 20-17 upset in Athens. South Carolina will be looking to do the same on Saturday, with former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo serving as the interim head coach.
Georgia football-South Carolina: TV channel
The Georgia football-South Carolina game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will be broadcasting the game.
Georgia football-South Carolina: Game time
The Georgia football-South Carolina game time is set 7:30 p.m. ET.
Georgia football-South Carolina: How to watch online
You can watch the Georgia football-South Carolina game using via WatchESPN. You must have a subscription to watch.
Georgia football-South Carolina: Odds
According to Vegasinsider.com, Georgia is a 21.5-point favorite against South Carolina. The over/under for the game is 49.
Georgia football-South Carolina: Radio
Georgia fans can listen to the Georgia football-South Carolina game on 95.5FM WSB or AM750 WSB.
What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about South Carolina
On if he expects to see South Carolina play a similar offense as Mississippi State against Georgia’s defense…
“You probably have to ask Mike Bobo what he’s going to do, not me. I don’t know. Most Offensive Coordinators—Mississippi State is not a big game to watch. If you see defenses the way they play Mississippi State, it doesn’t carry over. Like most offensive coordinators we talk to, they don’t even put that game in their breakdown because it’s irrelevant since the defenses they’re watching are not the defenses they’re getting. That’d be a question for him. In terms of what Mississippi State did, they were very efficient in their ability to throw those underneath patterns. There were a lot of things we could have done, but the teams that have done those haven’t been successful doing them. You have to have change up, you have to have pitches. We felt like we were going to be able to stop them. And sometimes we did. In the second half we played the same defenses and stopped them. So we didn’t change anything, it’s no magic potion. It’s the way we chose to play them, which is exactly how several other teams have chose to play them. It doesn’t make it right, wrong, or indifferent. I’m really worried about South Carolina, not Mississippi State.”
On the potential of quarterback JT Daniels as he gets more experience…
“We had the same game plan that we really had with the other quarterbacks. I think everybody likes to make a big deal, especially in the media, of how much is quarterback control, how much is offensive coordinator. The game plan is set up to where you have run checks, you have pass checks, you have flexibility on protections to redirect things. Nobody really is different in college football in terms of that. Some quarterbacks can handle more than others. We are not going to be limited by what JT can do. We will be limited by what we can do with our offensive line, our tight ends, our receivers, and backs because everything you do with JT, they have to be able to do as well. You can’t rep 100 different checks every week. JT understands our system. He has flexibility to do some things in certain calls and in other calls, he doesn’t. It just depends on how the game’s going. If you’re running the ball for eight yards a clip, you don’t need to attach an RPO. If you aren’t running the ball for a lot, then you put the decision in the quarterback’s hands and sometimes give him more flexibility. But that’s all based off how the game is going and how the game plan is set. JT is certainly fine with that.
