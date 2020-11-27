Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Georgia-South Carolina: TV Channel, game time, how to watch online, odds for Week 13 game (Nov. 28, 2020)

JT Daniels will start against South Carolina
Perry McIntyre/UGAAA
Connor Riley
Connor Riley

The No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs will play their eighth game of the season on Saturday as they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks for a Week 13 contest. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Georgia is coming off a 31-24 win in which quarterback JT Daniels was the star of the game, throwing for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He will start once again for the Bulldogs as they visit the 2-6 South Carolina Gamecocks.

Georgia did lose to South Carolina last season, as the Gamecocks sprung a 20-17 upset in Athens. South Carolina will be looking to do the same on Saturday, with former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo serving as the interim head coach.

Georgia football-South Carolina: TV channel

The Georgia football-South Carolina game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will be broadcasting the game.

Georgia football-South Carolina: Game time

The Georgia football-South Carolina game time is set 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-South Carolina: How to watch online

You can watch the Georgia football-South Carolina game using via WatchESPN. You must have a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-South Carolina: Odds

According to Vegasinsider.com, Georgia is a 21.5-point favorite against South Carolina. The over/under for the game is 49.

Georgia football-South Carolina: Radio

Georgia fans can listen to the Georgia football-South Carolina game on 95.5FM WSB or AM750 WSB.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about South Carolina

On what it is about Smart’s and Mike Bobo’s family history in coaching that makes them effective at what they do…
“Obviously, you grow up around it. It’s in your DNA. Every coach doesn’t want his son to be a coach, he wants him to be something better—then they end up being a coach anyway because that’s all they have grown up around. My dad never discouraged me from coaching, but he never encouraged it either. Mike’s [Bobo] dad would probably say the same thing. When you see it in your parents like it was in our two dads who grew up—Highway 84, south Georgia football, a lot of great matchups and Friday night being the most important thing in the town—it’s just kind of in your DNA. So, it was that way for both of us, and we are both competitive people because of our parents.”

On if he expects to see South Carolina play a similar offense as Mississippi State against Georgia’s defense…

“You probably have to ask Mike Bobo what he’s going to do, not me.  I don’t know.  Most Offensive Coordinators—Mississippi State is not a big game to watch.  If you see defenses the way they play Mississippi State, it doesn’t carry over.  Like most offensive coordinators we talk to, they don’t even put that game in their breakdown because it’s irrelevant since the defenses they’re watching are not the defenses they’re getting.  That’d be a question for him.  In terms of what Mississippi State did, they were very efficient in their ability to throw those underneath patterns. There were a lot of things we could have done, but the teams that have done those haven’t been successful doing them.  You have to have change up, you have to have pitches. We felt like we were going to be able to stop them.  And sometimes we did.  In the second half we played the same defenses and stopped them. So we didn’t change anything, it’s no magic potion.  It’s the way we chose to play them, which is exactly how several other teams have chose to play them. It doesn’t make it right, wrong, or indifferent. I’m really worried about South Carolina, not Mississippi State.”

On the potential of quarterback JT Daniels as he gets more experience…

“We had the same game plan that we really had with the other quarterbacks. I think everybody likes to make a big deal, especially in the media, of how much is quarterback control, how much is offensive coordinator.  The game plan is set up to where you have run checks, you have pass checks, you have flexibility on protections to redirect things. Nobody really is different in college football in terms of that.  Some quarterbacks can handle more than others. We are not going to be limited by what JT can do.  We will be limited by what we can do with our offensive line, our tight ends, our receivers, and backs because everything you do with JT, they have to be able to do as well.  You can’t rep 100 different checks every week. JT understands our system.  He has flexibility to do some things in certain calls and in other calls, he doesn’t.  It just depends on how the game’s going.  If you’re running the ball for eight yards a clip, you don’t need to attach an RPO.  If you aren’t running the ball for a lot, then you put the decision in the quarterback’s hands and sometimes give him more flexibility.  But that’s all based off how the game is going and how the game plan is set. JT is certainly fine with that.

More Georgia football-South Carolina stories from DawgNation

NEXT Instead of ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’, Georgia football readies to take on Mike Bobo, South Carolina
Get Breaking News Fast!
Download the new DawgNation app.
Get it on the AppStore
Get it on Google Play

Listen to daily DawgNation podcast

We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by