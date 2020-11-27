The No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs will play their eighth game of the season on Saturday as they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks for a Week 13 contest. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Georgia is coming off a 31-24 win in which quarterback JT Daniels was the star of the game, throwing for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He will start once again for the Bulldogs as they visit the 2-6 South Carolina Gamecocks.

Georgia did lose to South Carolina last season, as the Gamecocks sprung a 20-17 upset in Athens. South Carolina will be looking to do the same on Saturday, with former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo serving as the interim head coach.

Georgia football-South Carolina: TV channel

The Georgia football-South Carolina game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will be broadcasting the game.

Georgia football-South Carolina: Game time

The Georgia football-South Carolina game time is set 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-South Carolina: How to watch online

You can watch the Georgia football-South Carolina game using via WatchESPN. You must have a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-South Carolina: Odds

According to Vegasinsider.com, Georgia is a 21.5-point favorite against South Carolina. The over/under for the game is 49.

Georgia football-South Carolina: Radio

Georgia fans can listen to the Georgia football-South Carolina game on 95.5FM WSB or AM750 WSB.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about South Carolina

On what it is about Smart’s and Mike Bobo’s family history in coaching that makes them effective at what they do…

“Obviously, you grow up around it. It’s in your DNA. Every coach doesn’t want his son to be a coach, he wants him to be something better—then they end up being a coach anyway because that’s all they have grown up around. My dad never discouraged me from coaching, but he never encouraged it either. Mike’s [Bobo] dad would probably say the same thing. When you see it in your parents like it was in our two dads who grew up—Highway 84, south Georgia football, a lot of great matchups and Friday night being the most important thing in the town—it’s just kind of in your DNA. So, it was that way for both of us, and we are both competitive people because of our parents.”