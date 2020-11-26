UGA will see familiar face on the South Carolina sideline

Georgia football fans are invited to know your opponent each week with DawgNation and get a preview of UGA’s keys to victory each week with Know Your Opponent — presented by The Piedmont Bank. Host Brandon Adams examines the key storylines involving Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they attempt to navigate an unprecedented schedule in pursuit of an SEC championship and a berth into the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of Know Your Opponent focuses on what to expect from South Carolina — and its interim coach Mike Bobo.

Georgia’s game against South Carolina Saturday night is made more interesting by the presence of Mike Bobo as the Gamecocks’ interim coach.

Bobo’s roots at Georgia run deep. He was a quarterback for the Bulldogs from 1994-97 and an assistant on Mark Richt’s staff until departing to become Colorado State head coach in 2015.

Bobo is also a close friend of UGA coach Kirby Smart, but Smart downplayed any notion that their relationship would impact Saturday’s game when asked about it earlier this week.

“It’s a game we’re trying to win based on the players on the field. It’s not between Mike and me,” Smart said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He’s one of the best football coaches I know in terms of motivation, passion and energy for the game, recruiting, all those things.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him and the job he does, and has done throughout his career. His record speaks for itself in our conference with what he’s been able to do. I know he’ll have those guys ready to play, but as far as our history, I don’t think it really matters in this game.”

Bobo took over at South Carolina after the Gamecocks moved on from another UGA alumnus, Will Muschamp, as head coach after South Carolina got off to a 2-5 start and surrendered 59 points in a loss to Ole Miss on Nov. 14.

Bobo lost 17-10 to Missouri in his debut as the Gamecocks’ interim last Saturday.

Despite the loss, the game featured a potential bright spot for South Carolina. Bobo gave freshman quarterback Luke Doty his first significant snaps of the season, and the former four-star signee threw for 130 yards and led the Gamecocks in rushing.

It’s possibly an example of Bobo pulling out all the stops to help his current employer in any way he can, and it’s possible he could have even more tricks up his sleeve when his alma mater comes to town this weekend.

