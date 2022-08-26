Kirby Smart: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett asking more questions about offense, better prepared

ATHENS — Kirby Smart says this is the best quarterback room he’s ever had at Georgia, and Stetson Bennett’s improved football study habits are likely part of the reason why the head coach feels that way. “I’m excited to see him go play,” Smart said on The Buck Belue Show on 680 The Fan on Thursday.

“He’s done a really good job this camp of being detailed in his organization and detailed in his preparation.” RELATED: Of course Bennett came back, no quit in former walk-on QB The last time the 24-year-old, sixth-year senior took the field in a game he was the winning QB in the CFP Championship game over Alabama, overcoming a slow start with a strong fourth quarter that saw him go 4-of-4 on his passes. RELATED: Why Kirby Smart trusts flip-phone carrying Bennett to deliver title But the last time Bennett was in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, things didn’t go so well in a 41-24 loss to the Tide in the SEC Championship Game, with turnovers and struggles in the passing game. Smart is confident this season’s version of Bennett will have a better understanding of what coordinator Todd Monken is trying to do with the offense.

“I don’t think he’s taking anything for granted and saying ‘I know this,’ " Smart said. “No, he’s asking the second and third and fourth questions about each play instead of the first. “And I think that helps him have confidence in game-time experience knowing that this play is meant to do this, this and this.” Smart and Monken have drilled Bennett not to force passes that lead to bad decisions and draw his coaches’ wrath. RELATED: Stetson Bennett understands, responds to tough coaching “If it’s not there, live for another day,” Smart said, “And he certainly has more experience doing that.” Bennett has an iron-clad offensive line anchored by pass-blocking extraordinaire Broderick Jones at left tackle and third-year starter Warren McClendon at right tackle.

Tailback Kenny McIntosh was recently ranked the No. 3 running back in the upcoming NFL draft class, and Bennett’s two touchdown passes in the CFP title game were to returning players Adonai Mitchell and Brock Bowers. Both were freshmen last season, so Bennett should have much better timing with them after a full offseason of knowing he would be the starter to begin the 2022 campaign. Georgia also returns a healthy 6-7, 275 tight end in Darnell Washington, in addition to emerging superstar Arik Gilbert, yet another jumbo mismatch for defenders at the tight end position. There might not be a better front-line supporting cast in college football with the tight end room historically gifted and all of the proven skill position players. “I think it’s going to be easier this year, just because we really didn’t lose that many guys on offense,” Bennett said at SEC Media Days last month. “It is another year with Monken, Year 3, (and) I’m coming back as the starter. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play No. 11 Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We expect to win every game we go play,” Bennett said. “Just because of the work we’ve done.” Indeed, as Smart suggested, the more-prepared version of Bennett has gained the sort of confidence that will be needed to lead his team on another championship run.

UGA News