ATHENS — Kirby Smart has built a championship program at Georgia, but the 2025 Bulldogs have yet to look the part.

Georgia defeated FCS-level Austin Peay 28-6, but the offense is experiencing growing pains with Gunner Stockton at quarterback, struggling to produce explosive plays and in short-yardage situations.

On the flip side, Stockton’s cautious, conservative decisions have enabled him to avoid throwing any interceptions or suffering any sacks.

Smart has said he’s disappointed in the lack of explosive plays, but he continues to express confidence in Stockton.

“I don’t question Gunner’s confidence in throwing the ball from the pocket; he does it every practice,” Smart said. “So we’ll see him carry it over to the game and play like he does in practice in the game, (and) a lot of that comes through the protection he gets in front of him.

“So, protect well. You’ll get the completions you need.”

The Bulldogs’ defense, meanwhile, has not been tested by the low level of competition Georgia has faced thus far — Marshall lost to Missouri State on Saturday, while Austin Peay plays in the FCS ranks.

But this UGA defense is projected to be among the best in the nation and shown promising signs even while working primarily out of base packages.

Tennessee, coming off a modern-era, program-record 72-point outing, is sure to provide more of a challenge.

The Vols, in fact, have scored first on Georgia in the teams’ past five meetings, including last season when it held a 10-0 lead through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied behind then-quarterback Carson Beck for a 31-17 win, just as they came from behind in the four previous matchups.

Smart’s coaching and Georgia’s eight-game winning streak in the series has kept the majority of UGA fans confident the team will beat Tennessee again, even though the Vols have arguably looked like the more impressive team through the first two games.

The Vegas oddsmakers have Georgia favored to win by 7 points in Neyland Stadium, but it’s worth noting that’s the only regular-season game Tennessee is not favored to win the remainder of the season, per ESPN.

Here’s a look at the Georgia stock report coming out of the 28-6 win over Austin Peay on Saturday:

Stock Up

CJ Allen has been the highest-graded Georgia defensive player in each of the first two games, per PFF, and shared team honors with 7 tackles while recording a sack from his middle linebacker position against Austin Peay.

Raylen Wilson was the other UGA defender with 7 tackles, including a clutch stop at the 1-yard line that kept the Govs out of the end zone and protected what was then a 21-6 fourth-quarter lead.

Ellis Robinson IV recorded his first career interception at cornerback and graded out tops among Georgia cornerbacks per PFF.

Christian Miller is playing like the star defensive tackle he’s projected to be, minding his gaps and disrupting offensive lines.

Dontrell Glover came off the bench and played 44 snaps on the offensive line and received the highest run blocking grade.

Dwight Phillips Jr. has continued to provide a spark at tailback, rushing for 55 yards on 7 carries, including the most explosive play in the game, a 23-yard run.

Chauncey Bowens scored two touchdowns and was 4 of 5 converting on third-and-3 runs or shorter, the lone exception coming at the Austin Peay 1 at the end of the first half when a defender knifed deep into the backfield and tripped him up.

Stock Even

Gunner Stockton continued to operate efficiently, 26-of-34 passing for 227 yards with his longest completion going for 19 yards. Stockton also carried five times for 13 yards.

Brett Thorson picked up at the All-American clip he left off at, averaging almost 44 yards per punt in his first game back since suffering a knee injury in the SEC Championship Game win over Texas.

KJ Bolden continues to play like a preseason All-American, posting the highest tackling grade on the team in the win over Austin Peay.

Stock Down

Nate Frazier led Georgia with 69 yards on 14 carries, but he fumbled on the opening possession and was stopped on first-and-goal from the Austin Peay 1. Frazier had ball security issues last season, and Smart continues to express confidence in him.

Demello Jones was a Top 100 cornerback in the 2024 class, but his first two games have left something to be desired, even as Smart has praised his work in practices.

Georgia tight ends failed to catch a pass in the game, the first time that has happened since the 2019 overtime home loss to South Carolina, per search query. Stockton did not attempt any throws to the tight ends.