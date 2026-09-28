ATHENS — Georgia football has played so well through the first four outings that its starters have yet to play a complete game.

Gunner Stockton took his final snap in the 41-13 win over Oklahoma on Saturday with 8:46 left and the Bulldogs leading 38-6 and about to add three more points on Peyton Wooding’s 49-yard field goal.

Stockton no longer leads the nation in passing efficiency (209.05), but he’s second behind Miami’s Darian Mensah (228.23), but he’s leading the nation’s top scoring offense (54.8 points per game).

The Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) are ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll and in firm control of their destiny with Vanderbilt (3-1, 0-1) on deck at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

Here’s a look at how other teams are tending:

Stock Soaring

Florida is red-hot thanks to new coach Jon Sumrall, who is looking like the best new coaching hire in the SEC after getting Florida off to a 4-0 start that has the Gators ranked No. 8 in the nation.

“I believe in our team, believe in the direction we’re headed,” Sumrall said, per GatorCountry.com, after Florida scored a 54-28 win over Ole Miss on Saturday in Gainesville. “We still are not a finished product by any stretch of the imagination.”

Florida tailback Jadan Baugh leads the nation with 11 rushing touchdowns and is second in the nation with 600 yards rushing

Alabama is back on a roll, 4-0 after a dominant 49-18 win over South Carolina on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

They’re explosive and really talented; we knew that, and they showed that tonight,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said. “They have a really, really good offense and a really good offensive scheme.”

The Tide rolled up 318 yards by halftime, quarterback Keelon Russell passing for 234 yards in the game’s first 30 minutes as Alabama took a 35-10 lead into intermission.

Mississippi State is ranked No. 16 thanks to the spectacular play of quarterback Kamario Taylor, who shredded Missouri’s defense in a 31-24 win over the then-No. 19-ranked Tigers, passing for 360 yards and three touchdowns by completing 27 of 38 passes with an interception.

Taylor is playing so well, he’s already answering questions about a possible transfer after this season.

“It’s really kind of hard because I’m in season and I don’t want to reply,” Taylor said after the win, per the Jackson Clarion-Ledger. “I don’t look at things like that in the season. When people comment, it’s hard for me to talk to them the way I want to talk to them. But if you know me, you know I bleed maroon and white.”

Stock Up

Texas held the No. 1 spot by escaping Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium with a 20-17 win on Saturday thanks to a smothering Will Muschamp defense that provided 10 quarterback sacks.

“I think coming into the game today, I think no team in the country had more wins against top 25 teams since 2023,” Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said per GoVols247. “So we’re kind of used to this environment, we’re kind of used to this arena and I know we may not always be our best and play super clean football, and I get it, we’re held to a different standard than maybe other places.”

Arkansas came off the mat to beat Tulsa 34-6 the Saturday after suffering a 45-17 home loss to Georgia, as receiver Chris Marshall (who had seven catches for 136 yards against Georgia) had nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Hurricane.

“I told the guys in the locker room, I said, ‘Remember this feeling’,” Coach Ryan Silverfield said, per SI.com. “And think about the preparation.”

The Razorbacks (2-2) play at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Stock Down

Texas A&M started the season at No. 8 in the AP Top 25, but after consecutive losses to Kentucky (31-21) and LSU (35-6), third-year coach Mike Elko is searching for answers.

“We’re not playing good football, that’s the understatement of a lifetime,” Elko said, per Aggieswire.com. “I don’t have answers at this time, but we have to find them.”

Oklahoma was supposed to have the best defense in the nation, but its offense was so inept turning the ball over four times against Georgia the Sooners couldn’t keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard in a 41-13 loss.

“We’ve got to get out of our own way and give ourselves an opportunity by not being as careless with the football, at the end of the day,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “Our guys were never disinterested, they have a great pride and a lot invested, and they care about playing to a certain standard.

“Good plays, when you play good people, they are going to happen.”