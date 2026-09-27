Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 41-13 blowout over Oklahoma

Georgia’s competition keeps getting tougher and the Dawgs keep answering the bell.

On the DawgNation Postgame show presented by Modelo, Brandon Adams takes you through the top moments of Georgia’s blowout over Oklahoma. We have the top highlights from an impressive display by Georgia’s defense.

Plus, what to make of Georgia’s offense without Nate Fraizer.

We will also hear from former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship and our insider Jeff Sentell on the sidelines.

Plus, you’ll hear the most important things Kirby Smart had to say in his postgame press conference.

And we always take your calls at 678-645-DAWG (3294) or by clicking the zoom link in the chat.

DawgNation postgame is live immediately following every UGA game.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.