ATHENS — Kirby Smart takes it one game at a time, but a look at what’s left on the Georgia football schedule suggests plenty of challenges are ahead.

The Bulldogs are a 24.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday in Sanford Stadium, but a look at the lines on the SEC games this week reveals just how far some opponents have come.

Georgia’s trip to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 10 looks as intimidating as ever, as the Crimson Tide has opened as a 5.5-point favorite on the road against an undefeated Mississippi State team that just knocked off previously No. 19-ranked Missouri, 31-24.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell is making the most of his first season as a starter and gaining valuable experience fast, completing 21 of 27 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns in the Tide’s 49-18 win over South Carolina.

Then there’s Florida, with first-year coach Jon Sumrall, suddenly a Top 10 team after checking in at No. 8 after taking down previously No. 4-ranked Ole Miss, 52-28.

It’s not easy to win on the road in the SEC, but the Gators are favored to do just that at Missouri on Saturday.

Florida tailback Jadan Baugh piled up 143 yards rushing and there touchdowns on the Rebels’ defense in tying former Alabama back Derrick Henry with five consecutive multi-touchdown games, a mark Henry achieved during his 2015 Heisman Trophy campaign.

The Bulldogs Oct. 31 showdown with Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is becoming bigger by the moment.

Here’s a look at all of the lines involving SEC teams this week, per the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Alabama -5.5 at Mississippi State

Georgia -24.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Florida -4.5 at Missouri

Tennessee -7.5 vs. Auburn

South Carolina -3.5 vs. Kentucky

Texas A&M -14.5 vs. Arkansas