Georgia transfer target Akayleb Evans chooses Missouri

Evans’ decision begs the question of whether Brandon Turnage, a transfer cornerback from Alabama, will honor the commitment he made last month to come to Georgia.

Turnage has reportedly not been with the team, and he is not on the Bulldogs’ official roster at the time of this Friday night publication.

Turnage, a third-year freshman, was considered to have enough upside and versatility to develop his skills and work his way into the Georgia secondary. Turnage can play cornerback or safety.

The Bulldogs play a three-man cornerback rotation. Second-year freshman Jalen Kimber is considered the top corner, though All-ACC Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick is expected to compete with UGA senior Ameer Speed for a starting spot.

Second-year freshman cornerback Kelee Ringo is expected to continue to evolve at the position after missing on-field reps last season on account of a torn labrum.