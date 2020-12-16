Georgia’s ‘Mr. Everything’ recruit Brock Bowers signed, eager to deliver

ATHENS — Brock Bowers lives in California, but he’s already operating on East Coast time, making sure his letter of intent was among the first received at Georgia on Wednesday.

RELATED: How Brock Bowers added to complicated early signing day

Bowers, a 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Napa High School in California, is considered a “Mr. Everything” of sorts because of his tremendous athleticism and football skills.

Napa head coach Richie Wessman, a former USC player and NFL assistant, described the Bulldogs’ big-get at tight end in video game terms for DawgNation earlier this year.

“He broke three tackles in a very impressive fashion,” Wessman said. “It was like if you’re playing a video game and you’re pressing all the buttons. He hit the stiff arm, he hit the spin move, hit a juke, and then he ended with a speed burst. It was really impressive.”

Indeed, Bowers runs a verified 4.55-second 40-yard dash and possesses an eye-popping 40-inch vertical leap.

Those are the sort of measurables that jump out at the SEC level and make Bowers one of the most important and coveted players in Kirby Smart’s 2021 signing class.

“You can never have enough good tight ends in the SEC, because they are big, they are athletic, and they can catch the ball,” Smart said last week.

“There are so many things they can do, it’s one of those things we want as many as we can get, and we want to get the ball.”

Bowers knows this, because on his visit UGA tight ends coach Todd Hartley and offensive coordinator Todd Monken showed him exactly how things could look next season.

RELATED: Brock Bowers clear on what he likes about Georgia

“They were pulling up film, and they were just basically saying ‘you could be like one of these guys’ in their offense,” Bowers told DawgNation. “It was cool. I mean I really liked it.”

Here are 5 more things to know about Brock Bowers

1. Bowers has the size and athleticism to compete immediately in a talented tight end room as Georgia looks to use more double tight-end formations next season.

2. Bowers is the No. 3 tight end in the nation and No. 102 player overall, according to the 247Sports composite. He’s also ranked the No. 10 overall player in the state of California.

3. Bowers was originally gong to wait to enroll, but he made it clear on Tuesday he will now be an early enrollee.

4. The California tight end represents another academic star in the 2021 signing class, carrying a 4.33 GPA as the son of a teacher.

5. Amazingly, more than one-third of Bowers catches last season were touchdowns (14 of 39) and he averaged 28 yards per catch over the course of his two seasons on varsity.

Brock Bowers Hudl Highlights

